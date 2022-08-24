Anatel seizes 2,000 clandestine electronics from Shopee | Technology

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) announced this week that it seized around 2,000 clandestine telecommunications products, with a total estimated value of 53,000 reais, from the Shopee e-commerce platform.

The seizures were carried out during the month of July 2022, in the company’s distribution centers located in the Metropolitan Region of São Paulo.

Among the equipment, which was not approved by Anatel, were found cell phone chargers, power banks, smartwatches, bluetooth speakers, headphones and cell phones.

In a statement, Shopee said it “remains committed to providing an easy, safe and enjoyable platform” and that it requires all sellers to comply with local laws.

Apple announces event for September 7 and raises expectations about iPhone 14

The approval of products is important to ensure that the product follows the quality and safety standards, mandatory for appliances and related devices that emit radiofrequency.

To find out if the equipment is approved by Anatel, the presence of the approval seal on the product, in the manual or on the box must be checked. Devices without the seal are not guaranteed technical assistance in the event of a defect.

Inspection at Shopee is part of Anatel’s Action Plan to Combat Piracy (PACP). The agency estimates that, since 2018, it has seized 5.4 million irregular products, with a total estimated value of more than BRL 500 million.

Before Shopee, the amazon it’s the Free market They also had their distribution centers inspected, where 5,700 and almost 10,000 clandestine devices were seized, respectively.

ALERT: equipment that hacks subscription and streaming TV signals can steal data