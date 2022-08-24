Animal is rescued in the mud and has its identity revealed after bathing

An animal completely covered in mud was found by a group of construction workers in Canary Wharf, London. Immediately, they mobilized to rescue the mysterious creature, which appeared to be a baby rabbit or dog.

Rescuers knew they needed to act quickly if they wanted to save the life of the animal, which was in a muddy hole near the construction site one afternoon in 2012.

Afterwards, the group drove about 32 kilometers to take the creature to the South Essex Wildlife Hospital (SEWH) rescue center, where it received treatment and a good bath. Then, to everyone’s surprise, the animal’s true identity came to light: it was a baby red fox.

The small mammal is approximately four months old and was unable to save itself after getting stuck in the mud.

Thus, a thick layer of dried slime was removed from the little fox’s head to feet. Afterwards, she received food, water and a lot of affection from SEW employees.

Image: Publicity/South Essex Wildlife Hospital

“We rescued a lot of foxes, always from man-made dangers. The cub was in too deep a place to jump. This fox was probably exploring because the construction forced his family to move out of their house,” Sue Schwar, founder of SEWH, told British site The Dodo, specialist in news from the animal world.

Fortunately, this fox’s story has a happy ending, unlike many other animals affected by human action that die on construction sites, according to Schwar.

Since 1995, Schwar and the rest of the SEWH team have been working to rescue wild animals such as birds, frogs and, of course, foxes.