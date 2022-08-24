Anker launches thinner 5,000mAh MagSafe external battery

THE anker today launched another member of the MagGo family, a line of accessories compatible with the MagSafe, from Apple. O Anker 621 Magnetic Battery It is an external battery that connects to the iPhone with the help of Apple’s magnet technology.

This accessory is an evolution of another Anker powerbank launched last year. Like its previous version, it has an internal battery of 5,000mAhwhich comes to 7.5W. In addition to magnetic wireless charging that can be used on iPhones, it has a USB-C port on the bottom to recharge it.

The novelty of this model is its thickness thinner, which makes it less cumbersome, therefore making it better to hold it next to the device or to store it in your pocket. You can also use it with cases that also support MagSafe technology.

The battery can also be used to recharge any other device that works with Qi technology, but without the benefit of connecting magnetically, of course. In addition, it is not suitable for the iPhone 12 and 13 mini models, due to its size.

The previous battery model was discontinued, so the Anker 621 Magnetic Battery is currently the company’s most affordable option — available on Amazon US for US$50 or on AliExpress for about BRL 250. It is expected, however, that Anker will announce new accessories after the launch of the “iPhone 14” line, which will happen possibly next month.

TRANSPARENCY NOTE: The MacMagazine You receive a small commission from sales completed through links in this post, but you, as a consumer, do not pay anything extra for products by purchasing through our affiliate links.

via 9to5Toys