Apple Begins Testing iPadOS 16.1; iOS 16, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16 get seventh betas

The seventh beta versions of the iOS 16 (compilation 20A5356a ), of watchOS 9 ( 20R5359a ) It’s from tvOS 16 ( 20J5371a ) for developers, just over a week after the sixth releases. Apple also started testing the iPadOS 16.1 ( 20B5027f ) and released the sixth beta version of Xcode 14 ( 14A5294g ).

again, the macOS Ventura 13 was left out of this batch — probably because it won’t be released until October and should be on a slower pace for new beta builds.

As we reported, there were rumors that iPadOS 16 would be left for later, which was confirmed with the start of tests of iPadOS 16.1 — possibly to fix the problems with the iPadOS 16. Stage Manager.

You can open the pages of each of them here on the site to check out everything we’ve covered about them, including the most relevant news coming this year: iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16.

It is always important to point out that you have to be careful when installing betas on devices that you are used to using daily — after all, we are talking about potentially unstable systems and for which most apps are not yet optimized.

The new systems are already in public beta, so soon these new builds will also be available in the Apple Beta Software Program.

It is worth noting that the development of iOS 16 would already be practically finished and, therefore, this and the next ones may only bring corrections and improvements in general.