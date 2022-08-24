Apple I prototype sells for $677,000

Another rare edition of the legendary Apple Ithe first product launched by apple, went to auction, and this time with an even more unique context. It is the prototype of this iconic computer, launched in 1976, and which marks one of the first projects resulting from the partnership between two Steves, Wozniak and Jobs. The unit was made available for bids on the website of the house of RR Auctions auction and was sold this Saturday (20th) by impressive US$ 677,196 (R$ 3,455,392, in direct conversion)surpassing the expectation of reaching the value of US$ 500,000

This finished edition is the prototype that Steve Jobs used to knock on the Byte Shop, one of the first computer stores in the world, and convince the owner, Paul Terrel, to buy 50 units and resell them in his store. Byte Shop was Apple’s first business partner.

The auction house also points out that, apparently, this unit was hand welded by Wozniack himself, raising the level of rarity of this prototype. This unit is considered the second prototype of the Apple I, and was lost.

This prototype remained in the famous house of the family of jobs in California for many years before being given by Steve himself to the person responsible for putting the piece up for auction. Even damaged, and missing some components, the board retains the preciousness that a piece of history like this represents.

The originality of the piece came to be contested by Wozniak himself, however, a Polaroid photo, captured by Terrel. The image matches perfectly with the model put up for auction, including the position of the more than 20 resistors, all in the same position, angle and direction, highlights the collector. Achim Bake, which has copies of the photos taken by Terrel.

About 200 units of the circuit board representing the Apple I were produced. The board is equipped with 62 chips, and each one was sold for US$ 666.66. The processor used is MOS 6502. There are 8 KB of RAM and 4 KB of internal memory. To enjoy the Apple I it was necessary to add a screen, power supply and keyboard.

There are also some differences between this prototype board and its final version. In the final version, we have the inscription Apple Computer 1 engraved on the board, instead of “Apple Computer A, © 76 ​​seen in the prototype, as well as the absence of the green coating, found on the PCB of the consumer version.