Apple iPhone 2G: sealed model of the first generation of the cell phone sold at auction for BRL 180,000

In late June 2007, Apple launched the first generation of the cell phone that would become its best-selling product today. The iPhone 2G — also known as the “original iPhone” or simply “iPhone” — is undoubtedly one of big tech’s biggest hits, and it’s not surprising that its nostalgic value comes at a high price for collectors.

We discovered this Wednesday (24) that a Sealed model of the iPhone 2G was auctioned in the United States for $35,414, which translates into more than R$ 180 thousand at the current price. The seller pointed out that this is a copy of the first batches — iTunes was not yet available, so there are only twelve icons on the home screen of the printed device.