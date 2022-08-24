Apple sets event for September 7 and should launch iPhone 14 – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

The next event of apple already have date and time to happen: September 7 at 2 pm (Brasilia time). The company sent out invitations by email. As usual, the company does not go into details about what it will present — the message only brings images of space and the phrase “Far out”, something like “Lá longe”, in free translation. Even so, as far as we know, we should know about the iPhone 14 — and more.

The event will be held at Steve Jobs Teather, in Apple Park, with online transmission through the company’s website. And the iPhone 14 should be just one of Apple’s novelties.

iOS 16, presented at WWDC, will be made official, and the new generation of Apple Watches, the Series 8, should also show up.

iPhone 14: end of the Mini version and news in the Pro line

The leaks and inside information give some hints of what we can expect from the iPhone 14.

The line should consist of four models, two of the regular line and two of the Pro line. Each line will have two models, a 6.1-inch and a 6.7-inch Max. The 5.4-inch Mini size comes to an end after two years and disappointing sales.

iPhones Pro should receive the biggest news. The notch on the screen will be replaced by two holes to house the Face ID sensors and the front camera.

Apple will likely change its strategy regarding the Pro models. They should also be the only ones to get new chips — the iPhone 14 will have the same A15 Bionic as the iPhone 13.

The more expensive lineup cameras will also receive considerable improvements. The main camera will have a 48-megapixel sensor, while the ultrawide and zoom cameras will be 12-megapixels. Battery and video recording upgrades are also expected.

Apple Watch: three new models should appear

The Apple smartwatch line will also have news.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to bring new features for women’s health and a body temperature sensor.

Like Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5, Apple’s competitor will get a Pro version. It will have a bigger screen, titanium case, fitness features, bigger battery and will be aimed at the public that plays sports.

Another novelty is an Apple Watch SE, entry-level model, with a faster chip.

AirPods and new iPad

Behind-the-scenes information says Apple is working on more devices, and they could end up appearing at the September 7 event as well.

A new model of AirPods Pro can bring lossless audio, hitherto unsupported in Apple’s line of headphones. Another possibility is a new input iPad, with USB-C input in place of Lightning.

