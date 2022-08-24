“Avatar” leaves Disney+ to enter theaters and gets new trailer

“Avatar” will return to theaters in celebration of the release of its sequel, “Avatar: Water Way”, and has already left the Disney+ catalog, in addition to having won a new trailer and poster for the re-release.

The 2009 film will return to theaters in September, with the appeal of being shown in 4K HDR. Fans will have the opportunity to see and relive the biggest blockbuster in movie history, directed and written by James Cameron, on the big screens across the country.

Watch the new trailer for “Avatar”:

Also check out the new poster for “Avatar”:

Image: Disney

“Avatar” stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver, and is produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau.

In addition to its massive box office success, with more than $2.8 million grossing after its 2009 release and another re-release, the film also won three out of nine Oscar nominations, in the categories of Best Cinematography, Best Production Design and Best Effects. visuals.

A sequel to “Avatar” has been around for a long time, and it came to life in recent years when a schedule of four new films in the franchise was announced, starting in December this year with the release of “Avatar: Water Way.” .

The re-release of “Avatar” in Brazilian theaters will take place on September 22. “Avatar: The Way of Water” is scheduled for release on December 16, 2022.

