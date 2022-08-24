“Avatar” returns to theaters in September, ahead of the sequel

The biggest blockbuster movie of all time will be back on the big screen this year! “Avatar,” James Cameron’s Oscar-winning epic adventure, returns to theaters September 22 in a 4K HDR version. The film will be re-released before the official premiere of its sequel, titled “Avatar: The Water Path”.

Released in 2009, “Avatar” is written and directed by Oscar winner James Cameron and stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver. Nominated in nine Oscar categories, including Best Picture and Best Director, the film won three statuettes: Best Cinematography, Best Production Design and Best Visual Effects.

The film follows the paralyzed ex-Marine Jake Sully, played by Sam Worthington, entering the lush world of Pandora, where he finds the Na’vi people, highly evolved beings, although they seem to live in a primitive way. To inhabit the planet, he creates an avatar for himself and, on his journey, ends up falling in love with Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), which leads him to fight for the survival of his new world.

This is the highest-grossing film in history at the box office with $2.84 billion grossing worldwide. In celebration of the re-release, Disney dropped a new poster and a new version of the promotional trailer. Check out:

About “Avatar 2”

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, the sequel begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their children), the problems that accompany them, the efforts they make to stay safe, the battles they fight. for survival and the tragedies they endure. According to the synopsis:

“Ten years after Pandora’s first battle between the Na’vi and the humans, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) lives peacefully with his family and tribe. He and Ney’tiri have formed a family and are doing everything they can to stay together, due to marital problems and roles that each has to play within the tribe. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora, heading to the sea and making pacts with other Na’vi in ​​the region. When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must wage an uphill war against the humans again. Even with difficulty, Jake ends up making new allies – some of whom already live among the Na’vi and others with new avatars. Even with a war going on, Jake and Ney’tiri will have to do everything to stay together and take care of their family and their tribe.“.

The cast will have the return of the stars of the first feature and new characters. In addition to Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi and Kate Winslet are some of the confirmed names in the cast. The film will hit theaters on December 15th.

If financially successful, James Cameron has already announced plans to release “Avatar 3” in December 2024, “Avatar 4” in 2026, and “Avatar 5” in 2028. According to the filmmaker, the titles would be “Avatar: The Seed Bearer”, “Avatar: The Tulkun Rider” and “Avatar: The Quest for Eywa”. (“The Search for Eywa”), respectively.