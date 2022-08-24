Avatar will be re-released in theaters in September

avatarone of the highest-grossing films of all time, will be re-released in theaters in September 22.

the movie of James Cameron returns to theaters with a 4K version, due to the premiere of Avatar: The Water Way, which arrives in December this year.

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver are in the cast. Nominated in nine Oscar categories, including Best Picture and Best Director, the film won awards for Best Cinematography, Production Design, and Visual Effects.

In celebration of the re-release, 20th Century Studios Brasil released a poster and trailer (which can be seen above). The film left Disney+, but is expected to return at a later date.

The Way of Water takes place more than a decade after the events of the first film and is based on the adventures and cases involving the family of Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña).

Sigourney Weaver as Kiri, Jamie Flatters as Neteyam, Britain Dalton as Lo’ak and Trinity Bliss as Tuktirey. Jack Champion plays Spider, their adopted human son.

The characters of Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver had their first images revealed. Cliff Curtis, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, Jemaine Clement, Edie Falco, CJ Jones, Michelle Yeoh and Oona Chaplin are also in the cast.

The Water Way opens on December 15, 2022.