Before it was released, Black Adam already introduced a classic villain to the DCEU

Despite not yet being released in theaters, Black Adam has already introduced a traditional villain to the DC Extended Universe.

In the events of Black Adam – The Justice Society Secret Files: Hawkman #1, Black Adam’s prequel comic, Hawkman’s adventures bring him into conflict with a man named James Craddock. Despite not being a famous name, it is the classic villain Ghost Gentleman, who makes his DCEU debut.

in the history of Cavan Scott, Norm Rapund, Scot Eaton, Andrew Dalhouse and Rob Leigh, a man named James Craddock attacks a museum using a gas. His goal is to steal a relic that is thousands of years old. After trying to escape and dying in a blast of fire while being pursued by Hawkman, Craddock is resurrected by an entity that seeks to kill the hero.

When he emerges, Craddock refers to himself as Ghost Gentleman. At the end of the story, the villain is defeated by Hawkman, disappears into the darkness and alerts him to a greater threat in the future. The plot also clarifies that the Justice Society already existed in the DCEU and seeks to fill in the gaps in the chronology.

At the DCEU premiere of Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson will play the protagonist in the early 20th century, when the Justice Society of America was still the main group of superheroes protecting Earth. The film will show the anti-hero, alongside the first super team, fighting the demon Sabbac.

Hawkman, Cyclone, Doctor Doom and Atom Crusher are starring in a series of one-shots leading up to the release of black adam. Each one-shot comes with a main story that shows how Teth-Adam began his journey as a slave before becoming an ultra-powerful anti-hero.

It’s worth noting that this will be the first time any of these heroes will appear in a DC Comics movie. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 20 in Brazilian cinemas. But what about you, what do you think of all this? Comment on our social networks!

Black Adam: Superman Post-Credits Scene Description Leaked

A new rumor circulating on social media points out that Superman, along with Amanda Waller, will appear in the post-credits scene of black adam. The information would have been revealed in recent test screenings of the film. according to rumorthe scene would show Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) meeting with Superman to warn the Man of Steel about the arrival of Black Adam.

Superman’s version would be Henry Cavill, however, you will not be able to see the hero’s face. This time, Superman will be in the shadow, something like what happened in the series Peacemaker. This shows that Henry Cavill and the Warner Bros. Discovery have not yet reached an agreement regarding the actor’s return to the DCEU.

Or, Cavill’s schedule may have prevented the star from being present at the scene. If the latter, it’s possible that Henry Cavill will still film his part as Superman until the film’s release. But what about you, what are your thoughts on this? Don’t forget to comment on our Telegram group!