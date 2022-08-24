Behind the scenes of Atlanna is revealed

Admin 15 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 5 Views

On his Instagram account, the director James Wan shared a video of shooting a complex action scene from 2018’s Aquaman.

The action scene involves Atlanna, Aquaman’s mother, played by Nicole Kidman. It was a complicated scene mainly because it was shot in sequence.

Naturally, Nicole Kidman was not present at the recording of this scene in question. The team used a stunt double for her character.

It is currently unclear whether Nicole Kidman will return as Atlanna in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (Aquaman 2), the sequel to Aquaman.

Check out James Wan’s Instagram post below.

READ TOO:

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom had its release delayed from December 16, 2023, to March 17, 2023.

The director says the postponement happened mainly so that he would have more time to work on post-production on the feature.

The main cast of the film brings Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Kidmanand Willem Dafoe.

In the newcomers team, on the other hand, we have Jani Zhao (Double Play) as Stingray, Indya Moore (Pose) as the villain Karshon, and Vincent Regan (Kidnapping in Space) as Atlan, former ruler of Atlantis.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Mike Patton speaks exclusively about diagnosis of Agoraphobia

The vocalist, from Faith No More, Mike Pattonspoke exclusively to rolling stone, about the mental …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved