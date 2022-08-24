Behind the scenes of Atlanna is revealed

On his Instagram account, the director James Wan shared a video of shooting a complex action scene from 2018’s Aquaman.

The action scene involves Atlanna, Aquaman’s mother, played by Nicole Kidman. It was a complicated scene mainly because it was shot in sequence.

Naturally, Nicole Kidman was not present at the recording of this scene in question. The team used a stunt double for her character.

It is currently unclear whether Nicole Kidman will return as Atlanna in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (Aquaman 2), the sequel to Aquaman.

Check out James Wan’s Instagram post below.

READ TOO:

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom had its release delayed from December 16, 2023, to March 17, 2023.

The director says the postponement happened mainly so that he would have more time to work on post-production on the feature.

The main cast of the film brings Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Kidmanand Willem Dafoe.

In the newcomers team, on the other hand, we have Jani Zhao (Double Play) as Stingray, Indya Moore (Pose) as the villain Karshon, and Vincent Regan (Kidnapping in Space) as Atlan, former ruler of Atlantis.