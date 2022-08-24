Biden Orders Airstrikes Against Iran-Backed Groups in Syria | World

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered air strikes against Iranian-backed groups in Syria, just over a week after several missiles landed near a US military base in the northeast of the country.

The air strikes targeted infrastructure facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Colonel Joe Buccino, a CENTCOM spokesman, told CNN.

“At the direction of President Biden, US military forces have carried out precision air strikes in Syria. These precision strikes are intended to defend and protect US forces from attacks such as the Aug. , by Iranian-backed groups,” the colonel said, referring to last week’s attack on the Green Village base near the Iraqi border. This attack resulted in no damage.

The base attacked earlier this month contains a small number of coalition forces, including US service members, an official said.

Earlier this week, several drones were repelled in an attack near the At-Tanf base in southern Syria.