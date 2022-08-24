Bolsonaro presents a moderate version for TV on JN

posted on 08/23/2022 05:49 / updated on 08/23/2022 05:50



(credit: Reproduction/Rede Globo)

President Jair Bolsonaro sought to show positive actions by his government, dodged thorny issues, such as the pandemic and the environment, and denied previous statements, during an interview with Jornal Nacional, yesterday. In the 40-minute hearing, the Chief Executive also had a disagreement at times with the presenters, but, in general, he remained calm, to the surprise of those who expected an aggressive and unprepared candidate.

In the interview conducted by William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos, Bolsonaro again raised unfounded suspicions of fraud in electronic voting machines. He said that his criticism of the voting process is aimed “to prevent doubts hovering over this year’s elections, nothing more.”

The chief executive was asked whether he will respect the result of the October election. He replied yes, “as long as the elections are clean and transparent.” Bonner made another intervention, noting that the elections “are clean, transparent” and that the polls are auditable. The journalist asked if the president would like to take advantage of the occasion on national television to “make an eloquent commitment that he will respect the outcome of the polls, whatever it may be.” Bolsonaro amended saying that there will be “clean and transparent” elections, but that “it was necessary to provoke to get to that point”.

When asked what his objective was with cursing ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), the president accused Bonner of propagating false news. “First, you’re not telling the truth when you say ‘cursing ministers’, it doesn’t exist. It’s fake news on your part,” he said. The presenter recalled that the president called a Supreme Court minister a “scoundrel”. “The one who has been persecuted all the time by a Supreme Court minister is me”, countered the Chief Executive. “Nowadays, by all indications, it is pacified, I hope that a page has been turned. Even you must have seen, on the occasion of the inauguration of (Alexandre) Moraes (president of the Superior Electoral Court), a friendly contact there. will decide this issue of transparency or not, it will be, in part, the Armed Forces, which were invited to participate in the election commission,” he added.

Asked about the change in attitude towards Centrão, from a staunch critic to an ally of the group, Bolsonaro fired at Bonner. “He is encouraging me to be a dictator, because the Centrão has more than 300 parliamentarians. If I leave them (sic) aside, what will I govern with?”, he countered.

On topics that demand more clarification from the viewer, Bolsonaro went for the dribble. When dealing with the environmental issue, he again criticized Ibama for burning machines used in deforestation and rejected criticism of the government’s environmental policy.

On the conduct of the pandemic, he maintained “not to have been wrong”. He denied that he had delayed the purchase of vaccines, minimized the government’s omission in the crisis of supplying oxygen to hospitals in Amazonas and criticized the lockdown again, claiming that the measure “hassed the economy and contaminated more people at home”. He also defended the early treatment of covid-19, with chloroquine, and justified having used a “figure of speech” when he said that anyone who took the vaccine could become an “alligator”.

In the area of ​​education, when answering about the successive changes of command in the portfolio and suspicions of corruption, he said that people “reveal themselves when they arrive” in office. “It happens, it’s like a wedding. The ideal would be to have no turnover, but it happens”, she said. “He had an accusation, he was arrested, but he got habeas corpus right away. There was nothing against him until that moment,” he said of Milton Ribeiro, a former minister of the portfolio.

The president emphasized that the economy’s numbers “are fantastic” and intends to continue with the policy started in 2019, with reforms, such as Social Security, and the economic freedom law.

In the final remarks, he highlighted government achievements such as the drop in fuel prices, the increase in Auxílio Brasil to R$ 600, the continuity of transposition of the São Francisco River and the PIX.

After the interview, he went live on social media after leaving Projac. He asked the population not to let Brazil return to the hands of the left and called for the 7th of September.





Assessments

Political scientists consulted by Correio analyze that Bolsonaro managed to maintain arguments and narratives regularly used in his daily demonstrations.

Leandro Consentino highlighted the initial moment of the interview, in which the attacks on electronic voting machines and on the Federal Supreme Court (STF) were addressed. “There, the president maintained his narrative, that there is a problem and that there is a need to improve the ballot boxes. But the interviewers a little grudgingly pulled out a commitment from him to accept the result of the election. This was important,” he stressed.

For Graziella Testa, professor at the School of Public Policy and Government at FGV, two points stood out: the mention of the Social Security reform and the argument in relation to the Centrão. “It is striking that Bolsonaro says that the pension reform was the major reform that led to what he considers economic success. Bolsonaro had almost no participation in this process. “the Centrão did not exist. The Centrão was born in the Constituent Assembly”, he pointed out.

Professor at the Department of Political Science at the Fluminense Federal University (UFF), Marcus Ianoni evaluated that Bolsonaro did well within the strategy he adopted. “For two reasons: to have remained calm, without attacking journalists and, secondly, to have made the same distortions as always in an apparently convincing way for the most uninformed public and that superficially absorb important content”, he pointed out.