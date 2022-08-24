Botafogo reaches an agreement and sends the purchase of Jeffinho from Resende

Jeffinho’s stay in the Botafogo shouldn’t be a problem. The club’s board reached a salary agreement with the player and forwarded the purchase of economic rights with Resende and, consequently, the striker’s permanence at the club.

+ Botafogo: Nilton Santos was more the stage for recording a soap opera than athletics since Rio-2016

Glorioso had already expressed to the Giant of the Valley that he would buy the player outright. Jeffinho is on loan at Botafogo until November, and Alvinegro has a fixed-value call option until this period.

The question for the happy ending was even more related to negotiations involving Botafogo and the player, who will receive a salary increase. The trend is that the new contract should be signed by 2026.

The parties have not yet signed the agreement due to bureaucratic processes involving Resende, Alvinegro himself and the player’s part, but the complicated part has already been overcome and everything is well on its way to a happy ending.

+ Botafogo will inaugurate a statue of Garrincha with wings in December

Jeffinho even received proposals from other Brazilian clubs in the last window, but he committed to Alvinegro and told the businessmen and the board that he wanted to continue at General Severiano’s club.

Initially hired for the B team, shirt 47 appeared “out of nowhere” in the main team to supply a series of injuries in the offensive system, but he took the chances he had and didn’t leave anymore. He has one goal and two assists in 12 games for the club.

+ Speak, Sick! Botafogo #1: How to analyze Botafogo’s moment before facing Flamengo? Listen!