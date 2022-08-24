“Branded Hearts” has a lot of fans: Netflix’s romantic drama enters the Top of the Most Viewed of All Time

“Branded Hearts” has even become a huge popularity phenomenon for Netflix.

The romantic drama moved into seventh place on the platform’s coveted Top 10 of the most viewed original films of all time, with 220.61 million hours viewed from its July 29 premiere through August 21.

Despite a modest budget and little-known actors, the film surpassed “Inexcusable” with Sandra Bullock; “The Irishman”, by Martin Scorsese and with Robert De Niro and Al Pacino; and “The Kissing Booth 2” with Joey King, Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney.

Netflix counts the hours viewed in the first 28 days for the Top 10, so the film could still accumulate more hours in the remaining four days and displace “Tyler Rake: Operation Rescue”, with Chris Hemsworth, in sixth place (231.340 million). ), or “The Adam Project” with Ryan Reynolds in fifth (233.16).

The Top 3 is occupied by “Red Warning” with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds (364,020), “Don’t Look Up”, with a great all-star cast led by Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio (359,790), and “Blind” with Sandra Bullock (282,020).

With Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine, “Branded Hearts” tells the story of an aspiring musician and a Marine who come together in a marriage of convenience.

The film had already shown its great popularity after surpassing audiences on its first day of showing “The Gray Man – The Hidden Agent”, with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, which cost 200 million dollars and is the most expensive production in the history of Netflix. .

In interviews, both the actors and the director have indicated that they would like to make the sequel, but there is nothing official yet.