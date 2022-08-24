CapCut: is it safe to use the video editing app that has become a trend on Instagram? | TC detective

In recent weeks, the CapCut app has gone viral on Instagram, with a video editing feature that mixes photos and cuts the person in different environments – the so-called random photo. Thus, the feed of several people started to have special posts that explore the functions of the tool. However, is it possible to make sure that the app guarantees user privacy and does not improperly exploit personal data? Detective TudoCelular investigated and explains the situation to you below.

















security

09 Aug

















Curiosity

22 March



What is CapCut?





Despite becoming a trend on Instagram only this August 2022, CapCut is not an app for this year. The creation took place, in fact, in 2019, under the name Jianying, only for the Chinese audience, with development by ByteDance. With the new name, it reached the rest of the world only in 2020. It gained space on mobile phones in the first half of 2021. In May of last year, it became the number 1 free app on the App Store in the United States, according to the company. Sensor Tower. The tool is available for Android and iOS systems. Its main features consist of video editing features directly on the smartphone, to allow sharing on other platforms, such as Instagram and TikTok.

Polmica with developer





As just mentioned, ByteDance is the company behind CapCut. It is the same company that created TikTok and has been involved in a series of controversies over possible security issues. The social network was even banned in the United States on the grounds that the company had links to the Chinese Communist Party and shared user data with the government of the Asian country. The same scenario that TikTok suffered has not been repeated to this day by CapCut. Would that just indicate that the app has no loopholes in its privacy policies? Or the fact that the ban on the “sister” network was motivated by other reasons and interests?

data to third parties





As soon as you enter the app store to download CapCut, you can check which data of yours is reported as required and used by the developer to provide the service. In the case indicated by the app’s page on the Google Play Store, you can see that the details present in the store guarantee that the tool does not share user information with third parties, as you can see in the screenshot below.

Already on the CapCut Privacy Policy page, it is clearly written – in more than one passage – that user data is, in fact, sent to “third-party service providers” and other members of the business group, for a number of purposes. different. These providers would include providers that help send user notifications, perform data and outage analysis, and search engines. Third parties with access to the data would also have independent social media services to which you can share the content – ​​such as Instagram, which is owned by Meta.

The list also contains advertising and analytics partners, companies which would serve ads on the platform, with collection through cookies and other tracking technologies. Another relevant factor is that, if the application is subsequently sold to a new company, its data may be part of the list of traded assets and, if this occurs, will be in the possession of the buyer – which creates uncertainty for future use.

Too much information gathering





Well, now that we know that the app passes your information on to third parties, unlike what appears on the Play Store, it’s time to understand what details about you are collected by CapCut. As stated on the App Store page, for the iOS operating system, the tool uses your identifiers as data to track you. They also integrate the list of those linked to you, along with user content, contact, usage, and diagnostic information.

There is a point here that can arouse the attention of Internet users. For what purposes would a video editor need their user’s contact and content data, if they are not needed to perform core functionality? When comparing with a competing editor, InShot, it is possible to see the differences, as there are less requirements for it than for the ByteDance solution.

right of exclusion





If you suspect CapCut’s behavior towards your sensitive data and want to protect yourself, you can request the removal of your data from the developer. The process is done automatically when you delete your account from the app – usually by logging in to TikTok or Facebook – in the settings within the “Me” tab. So, did you ever suspect any improper behavior by the video editor with your personal information? Are you confident in accepting the terms of the app and using the tool? Report it to us in the space below.