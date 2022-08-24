Carol Meligeni overcomes unbelievable confusion and needs to ‘win twice’ to advance to US Open qualifier

Brazilian ‘closes’ the set and finds out she still needed points to confirm victory in the first round of US Open quali

the match between Carolina Meligeni and Stefanie Voegele, from Switzerland, for the first round of the qualifiers US Open, starred in an unusual scene this Tuesday (23). In the tie break of the third and final set, the Brazilian got the seventh point and left to celebrate the victory. However, when the two athletes were at the net for the lengths, Meligeni and Voegele were informed by the head referee that the set would go to 10 in the tie break.

After a few moments of confusion, Carolina Meligeni and Stefanie Voegele returned to their sides on the court to continue with the match normally.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

In the final stretch, Carol managed to keep ahead and closed the game in 2 sets to 1, with partials of 6/2, 6/7 and 7/6. With the result, the Brazilian secured herself in the second round of the US Open quali. To stay alive in search of one of the spots in the main draw, the Brazilian will face Linda Fruhvirtova, from the Czech Republic.