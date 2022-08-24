Catwoman Cosplayer Is Identical To Zoe Kravitz

Cosplay is an activity that consists of dressing up correctly, with accessories and other items, representing a particular character. This activity originated in the United States, in 1970, when a certain convention promoted the free entry of people dressed as superheroes.

Since then, what started as a joke has turned serious. There are now several competitions that assess the best richness of detail. In addition, cosplay helps a lot to make the movie media, because the more beautiful, the easier it is to go viral. Many take advantage of what is on the rise, to pay homage with cosplay.

This is the case of Eve, who capitalized on the fame that Zoe Kravitz is having in the film, and cosplayed as Selina Kyle. One of the things that surprised me the most, even more than the cosplay itself, is the real resemblance of the cosplayer to the character.

Check out the cosplay photos:

so I tried to cosplay Selina Kyle pic.twitter.com/DeoWewnThQ — ｀eva (@ohhmoncoeur) March 15, 2022

Learn more about The Batman movie:

Selina Kyle (Catwoman) is a working-class young woman. She has learned to protect herself and her own, given the harshness of life in Gotham, and emerges as a thief as the conspiracy engulfing the city affects her on a personal level.

In his first adventure, Robert Pattinson’s version of the DC hero will need to save Gotham City while meeting villains like Riddler (Paul Dano), Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) and Penguin (Colin Farrell).

Check out the movie trailer:

