Check out 8 makeup trends that are going viral in 2022

Makeup is practically an indispensable item in a woman’s routine. As in other areas, trends come and go every year, bringing new references, colors, styles or even revisiting past decades.

If you’re one of those people who love to stay on top of what’s going viral, the column did a survey and talked to two professional makeup artists to find out what’s trending in 2022.

Check out:

1. Foxy Eyes

O hairstylist and makeup artist Paulo Lobo revealed to Coluna Claudia Meireles that this technique is the flagship among her clients, and consists of leaving a more elongated look, with a sophisticated and sensual air.

For those who want to do the Foxy Eyes at home, the professional teaches the step by step. “Create an eyeliner halfway out of the eye. But avoid making it too rounded, because the more straight lines, the more gated it will be. Then, make an inverted liner in the inner corner of the eyes coming out towards the side of the nose. There are techniques that people use brown eyeshadow to blend“.

2. Barbiecore

The new wave is inspired by the Barbie doll and has the strong presence of pink. According to makeup artist Gui Araújo, the color came with everything since the Valentino show, in Paris, and should be in the spotlight for a long time. “This trend comes with the use of shades of pink in eyeshadows, colored eyeliners and lipsticks”, reveals the expert.

3. More natural skin

According to Bazaar magazine, this type of makeup has conquered the public, especially on social networks. On TikTok, the hashtag #cleangirlmakeup accumulates more than 144 million views. In real life, it is also successful among celebrities, such as actress Anne Hathaway.

As the search for a more natural dermis is an increasingly common trend, Lobo explains that in order to achieve it, it is important to treat it. For starters, he likes to use the fix plus gives Primer Water. In the eye area, use creams that make the lines smoother, because this part where we hide the dark circles is one of the driest areas and needs to be well hydrated so that the makeup doesn’t get cracked.

“One technique I use, for those clients who want a more natural feel and not get too heavy, is to use the same amount of foundation and moisturizer. — it may be the person’s preference. I really like to use the Dior foundation called backstagebecause it’s for the body and face, and it’s very light and fluid”, she says.

4. 1990s lips

This tip is for those women who love voluminous and perfect lips. “I do the entire contour from the inside to the outside, and vice versa. Then I come with a small lip brush, blend this contour with a balm or with a more translucent nude lipstick and I apply it to make the transition between pencil and lipstick”, teaches Gui Araújo.

5. Makeup glow

This technique reflects radiant and luminous skin. For women who wish to achieve the effect, it is necessary, according to the hairstylist and makeup artist Paulo Lobo, lighten makeup with moisturizer and highlight specific points on the face, such as the chin and T-zone.”The highlighter also serves as an eyeshadow base, for example, the bronze color”.



6. Sculpted eyebrows

Instead of the sleek ’90s style, the trend that’s been successful is the laminated look worn by Bridgerton star Simone Ashley.

7. Brightness

Style is always on the rise, but with new forms. The technique consists of passing a shade over the eyes and then applying the shine on top of the shadow. An example cited by the American magazine is model Gigi Hadid.

8. Skin soft glow

Araújo explains that women are increasingly concerned with their skin and seek naturalness and personality when putting on makeup, so the skin soft glow has been winning over customers. “Super matte skin and glow has been making its presence felt among professionals. The right amount of coverage generates a sophisticated, perfect result without exaggeration”, says the makeup artist.

To do the technique, the expert recommends fluid foundations with medium coverage, creamy concealers, liquid blush, compact powder and satin illuminators.

Before joining the trends that are booming, Paulo Lobo remembers that each face has its particularities and needs to understand the message it wants to convey. “When we talk about makeup trends, we have to take into account the personality of each client, the message they want to convey and the event they will participate in”, he concludes.

