Chico Garcia pins the only team that can take the Brasileirão from Palmeiras

Credit: Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras – Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Palmeiras has a consistent season in 2022. Current leader of the Brasileirão Serie A with 49 points, 8 more than the vice-leader Fluminense, Verdão seeks to win the tournament for the first time with Abel Ferreira. Still, the team is again in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores after winning twice in a row. And for the commentator of the program ‘Jogo Aberto’, from TV Band, Chico Garcia, Alviverde only loses the title to Flamengo.

“The only one that can take the title away from Palmeiras today is Flamengo. I don’t think the other teams have the stamina for that in the championship”, said Chico Garcia, live, on the Jogo Aberto program.

Chico Garcia’s statement has a reason. That’s because Dorival Júnior’s Flamengo has been unbeaten for 10 games, the last defeat being against Corinthians, in early July, for the Brasileirão Série A. the red-negro carioca wants to win at least two of the three available cups.

Chico Garcia praised Flamengo’s ‘Team B’ as “breath” to seek Palmeiras in the Brasileirão

Knowing the difficulty of taking the title from Palmeiras in the Brasileirão Serie A, Flamengo began to implement ‘Team B’, with several players performing at a high level, who could even be holders of other clubs. The decision came to be able to spare the main squad and prioritize the Cups they are playing. And that is exactly what the commentator Chico Garcia referred to. The fact that the team from Rio de Janeiro manages to rotate the cast better, with quality in all parts, without tiring any of the main athletes.

After the 1-1 draw against Palmeiras, Flamengo ended up losing the vice-leadership to Fluminense, who face Verdão in the next round of the Brasileirão Série A. And for Chico Garcia, Flamengo’s current 3rd place does not interfere with the possibility of the team to have a slightly more intense rhythm until the end of the tournament and, who knows, to be able to see the difference in points decrease and ‘pinch’ the Brazilian title.

Now, Flamengo returns to the field this coming Wednesday (24), against São Paulo, in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, at 21:30 (Brasília time), in Morumbi. Palmeiras, on the other hand, faces precisely the vice-leader Fluminense, for the Brasileirão Serie A.