Cinematic trailer shows off Dune Awakening for PC and consoles

Dune Awakening is an MMO released by a trailer on Gamescom’s Opening Night Live. First of all, it is a game that takes place in a universe created by Frank Herbert, with the theme of survival and developed by Funcom. The game sample has a very cinematic content and impresses with its quality. The player will have the task of protecting himself from sandstorms in shelters he will create himself. In addition, you will have to deal with giant worms, like the one shown in the released trailer, which are hidden under the ground. There will be a world with many elements to explore, such as ship wrecks and biological testing stations.

It will also be possible to create a faction and keep it updated in order to influence the Landsraad. The level of exploration is so high that not all areas of the map will be uncovered, which gives the player the chance to explore and discover the secrets, getting the chance to predict when the sandstorms will happen. This is another of the titles revealed at the event that has already shown news such as the new game in the Lords of the Fallen franchise. Dune Awakening doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s already possible to sign up to play the game’s beta. In addition, it will be available for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

In addition to the games, other news has already been presented at Gamescom, such as the new DualSense model for PS5. Stay tuned to Tudo Celular for more news about the event and don’t miss any details about the announcements that will still appear!

