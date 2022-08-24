Claro must have new modem with Wi-Fi 6 for fixed internet, according to approval – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Here comes a new model of modem for the broadband of the clear. Anatel approved the Sagemcom [email protected] 3896, a model that can be used in regions where the operator operates with internet via coaxial cable (DOCSIS). The difference is compatibility with the WiFi 6plus Ethernet capable of up to 2.5 Gb/s.

Claro broadband (Image: Vitor Pádua / Tecnoblog)

on the outside, the [email protected] 3896 looks like a regular broadband modem. With a vertical design, the front of the product prints the Claro logo and LED indicators, while the rear includes four Ethernet ports, one USB, two outputs for landlines and the input of a coaxial cable.

Sagemcom modem [email protected] 3896 by Claro (Image: Reproduction)

Wi-Fi 6 and 2.5Gb/s Ethernet port

The big difference of [email protected] 3896 is support for Wi-Fi 6, one of the latest generations of the wireless network protocol. Unfortunately the manual does not specify the details of the radio of the product, but certainly the use of the 802.11ax standard should guarantee higher speeds both in the 2.4 GHz network and in the 5 GHz band.

Modem manual indicates 2.5 Gb/s Ethernet port (Image: Reproduction)

Another interesting detail is the support for Ethernet at the speed of 2.5 Gb/s, which is useful to reach all the available bandwidth of the 1 Gb/s packet in a single device. However, only one of the network ports is compliant with the standard — the others remain limited to Gigabit Ethernet.

To be able to take advantage of the 2.5 Gb/s port it is also necessary to have a network card compatible with the standard, which is not yet widespread in most notebooks and motherboard models.

It is not yet known when Sagemcom [email protected] 3896 begins to be installed by Claro, not even the criteria that the operator will determine to provide the equipment to customers.

Currently, Claro sells a broadband plan via cable with 1 Gb/s download for a monthly fee of R$ 299.90. The package has an upload speed of 100 Mb/s and includes the installation of a network cable to a device in another room (Dot Ultra).

The use of equipment compatible with Wi-Fi 6 is still very incipient in Brazilian operators.

TIM Live started the adoption of Wi-Fi 6 in April 2022 for customers with 1 Gb/s broadband. The equipment is also manufactured by Sagemcom and has an Ethernet port compatible with a speed of 2.5 Gb/s.

Oi also has Wi-Fi 6 compatible equipment, but only for those who hire Oi Fibra X, which distributes optical fiber to different rooms inside the house. The service costs R$ 59.90 per month.

Some regional providers also provide Wi-Fi 6 compatible equipment, but modems and routers with the new standard are still far from becoming the industry standard.