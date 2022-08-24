Closed Door: John Boyega Not Interested in Returning to “Star Wars”

In 2022 alone, the new “Star Wars” series for Disney+ brought back Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader and Cassian Andor, with their respective actors Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen and Diego Luna.

Despite the trend, it’s not in John Boyega’s plans to return to the far-flung galaxy of “Star Wars” and the role of Finn, the stormstooper-turned-rebel from the third “Star Wars” trilogy (2015-2019).

“At this stage, I’m pretty much out of it,” the 30-year-old British actor revealed in an interview with SiriusXM’s “Tell Me Everything With John Fugelsang.”

Boyega added that he found “allies” in people he worked with during the pandemic, such as director Juel Taylor and colleagues Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris, Viola Davis and Daniel Kaluuya, to reorient his career: “Diversity is my path”.

“I think Finn was left in a good confirmation moment where you can appreciate him in other things, in games, in animation. But I feel like [episódio] VII to IX was good for me”, he reinforced.

It is not the first time that the actor assumes the distance from the saga, an experience that he came to describe as “a luxury prison”.

It is worth remembering that it was John Boyega who appeared in the initial images of the trailer for the first film, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”, revealed on November 28, 2014, with his character becoming popularly known as “Black Stormtrooper”. .

But the character ended up not having the relevance that was expected and the actor revealed in November 2020 that he had an “honest and transparent conversation” about representation in the saga with Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm, after saying in an interview of great impact that his character and others by actors of color, such as Naomi Ackie, Kelly Marie Tran and even Oscar Isaac (“a brother from Guatemala”), had been placed “on the sidelines” of the story, leaving the studio’s initial guarantees unfulfilled.

The experience was also marred by the racism of toxic fans on social media, with the studio initially following a strategy of silence.

During the interview with John Fugelsang, the actor expressed his satisfaction that the reaction was very different when fans attacked Moses Ingram, from “Obi-Wan Kenobi”.

“That’s the peace I felt. Moses Ingram being protected makes me feel protected. […] Because when I started, it wasn’t really a topic to talk about”, he reflected, showing satisfaction that his experience had paved the way.