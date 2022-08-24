Conflict completes six months with Ukraine waiting for ‘something ugly’ from Russia in war without horizons – News

With major military and economic consequences for many countries and with no prospect of a ceasefire, the war in Ukraine completes six months on Wednesday (24), the day that also marks the 31st anniversary of the country’s independence from the Soviet Union. .

Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky said this week that as the conflict progresses, Russia could try to “something particularly ugly” in the period close to the datewarning of the risk of more severe attacks.





For Pedro da Costa Júnior, political scientist and researcher at USP (University of São Paulo), Ukraine acts as a “minor pawn” in a war that involves world powers. “Ukraine has the support of the United States and its allies, while Russia has the support of China. This is a systemic and global war, so it has no end in sight.”





“Russian President Vladimir Putin created a strategy that is to move the war without horizons. His goals are nebulous, which gives him the opportunity to change them as the conflict progresses,” he concludes.

On February 4, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping signed a document in which they classified the partnership between Russia and China as “No Boundaries” and they were in favor of the end of American hegemony. After 20 days of the pact, the Russian army invaded Ukraine.

The professor of international relations at UFSE (Federal University of Sergipe) Bárbara Motta believes that “this alliance demonstrates to other countries that Russia and President Putin are not as isolated in international politics as they think and would like.”

“However, with the war in Ukraine, NATO gained a new lease of life that could translate into a reinforcement of American hegemony, re-legitimized by the members of the group.”





“Irreversible Changes”

After the failed attempts to conquer Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, the Russian army is concentrated in the east of the country, more specifically in the breakaway region of Donbass (formed by Donetsk and Lugansk), where the Russians already control many cities.

Specialist Bárbara Motta believes that the war should increasingly be restricted to the east and south of Ukraine and will extend over the next few months. “From the point of view of Russia’s strategic and political issues, it is interesting that the conflict is prolonged and exhausting because with that there is the possibility of losing the public interest and the governments of the West.”





Amid the power play of world powers, Ukraine admitted last Monday (22) that around 9,000 of its soldiers have been killed since the start of the Russian invasion. In addition, according to the UN (United Nations), the conflict left 6.6 million refugees.

In addition to the “war without horizons”, Costa Júnior points out that the conflict is “vital” for Russia not to lose its zone of influence in Eastern Europe.





“NATO resists as much as possible, but cannot directly enter the conflict, as this could trigger World War III. Meanwhile, for the United States, war becomes convenient as it wears down Russia without letting Ukraine’s government back down.”

Costa Júnior also points out that the Russian invasion had definitive consequences: “Once Russia has conquered Ukrainian territories, it will not relinquish them, that is, the change that has taken place on the Ukraine map is irreversible”.











