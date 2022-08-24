CONMEBOL promises good prize increase in Libertadores with new contracts – 08/24/2022

The president of CONMEBOL, Alejandro Domínguez, informed that there will be a good increase in the prize for clubs in Libertadores due to the new contracts of rights for the competition. The entity managed to secure US$ 1.5 billion (R$ 7.8 billion) for the next cycle of championship rights from 2023 to 2026.

“It will be good. But I’m not going to say everything today,” Domínguez said.

He pointed out that it is still not possible to know the precise value because all the contracts have not yet been closed.

The rights negotiations have already ended after a competition. In Brazil, Globo took the rights to TV Aberta, ESPN and Paramount took the TV Fechada, and One Football took the highlights. The adjustment in relation to the amount of the previous contract was US$ 350 million.

In addition, Dominguez confirmed that next Friday he will sign the definitive agreement with Ecuador for the 2022 Libertadores final in Guayaquil. The city has seen a recent episode of violence, but Domínguez said it could happen in any country.

“I’m going. Friday I’m going to be with President Lasso (Guillerme, President of Ecuador) to sign everything that is missing”, said the president of CONMEBOL. “All countries have facts, all over the world. There is always noise, but now everything is going well.”

Libertadores 2022 Awards

Group stage: US$ 3 million;

Round of 16: U$$ 1.05 million;

Quarterfinals: U$$1.5 million;

Semifinal: US$ 2 million;

Runner-up: US$ 6 million;

Champion: $16 million.