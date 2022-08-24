‘Coraline 2’? Neil Gaiman comments on possible new character stories

In 2009, the novel ‘Coraline and the Secret World‘ (Neil Gaiman) was adapted for film through stop-motion animation.

Directed by Henry Selickthe title marked the first feature film by the animation house Laika and was even nominated as best animation at the Oscar.

In the plot, we are introduced to Coraline, who feels bored in her new home, especially because of the behavior of her parents, who are always very busy. Suddenly, she finds a secret door that leads her to a different — and better — version of her life. This seemingly perfect world will turn out to be too dangerous, and Coraline will need to have the courage and wits to escape and save her family in the real world.

Despite being a story with a beginning, middle and end, the public has already shown interest in new stories starring the beloved character.

During an interview for the comic book, Gaiman was asked about the possibility, to which he replied:

“I always said I wouldn’t do sequels to ‘Coraline‘ unless I could create a story that was as good as the first one. And so far I haven’t been able to think of anything… In fact, that’s actually a good thing because I’d hate myself if I did one of those ‘direct to video’ sequels.”

He went on to say that he would not rule out the idea.

“If you’re going to do something, it needs to be a level sequence’Toy Story 2′ or ‘The Godfather Part 2‘ where you’re really improving on what’s been done before. So I absolutely wouldn’t rule that idea out, but only if it’s cooler than the first one.”

So, you’re in the crowd to see a new movie da’Coraline‘?

The original cast includes Dakota Fanning (‘Flames of vengeance’), Teri Hatcher (‘Tango and Cash’), Ian McShane (‘John Wick’), Keith David (‘Two Nice Guys’) and others.

