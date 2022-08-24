Corinthians has eight absences for the decision against Fluminense; Look

Credit: Rodrigo Coca/Ag.Corinthians

Corinthians is ready to start deciding one of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil against Fluminense this Wednesday (24), at 7:30 pm (Brasília time), at the Maracanã stadium, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ).

For the match, coach Vítor Pereira will have no less than eight absences in the Corinthians squad.

The midfielder is out of the first game that decides a spot in the grand final of the Copa do Brasil. Giuliano (the reason was not disclosed by the club), the right-back Rafael Ramos (in transition from the medical department to the field), the defender Raul Gustavo (pains in the adductor muscle of the right thigh), midfielders Maycon (strength training and gym), Ron (right knee pain) and Paulinho (left knee surgery), in addition to the center forward Junior Moraes (right knee pain).

Finally, Uruguayan defender Bruno Méndez is also out, as he has already played in the competition with the shirt of Internacional, a club to which he was loaned by Corinthians until the middle of the season.

On the other hand, Timão will have the return of the Colombian midfielder Cantillo, who was absent at the weekend against Fortaleza, and the novelty of the young midfielder Guilherme Biro, 18 years old, among those related.

Thus, the likely lineup of Corinthians for the first leg against Flu has: Cassius; Fagner, Balbuena, Gil and Fábio Santos; Fausto Vera, Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Adson, Roger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

The return duel is scheduled for the 15th of September (a Thursday), at 20:00 (Brasília time), at the Neo Química Arena.

Check out the list of players listed by Corinthians: