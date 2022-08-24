Coveted in the Premier League, creates can yield up to R$12 million for Fluminense

O Fluminense lives the expectation of seeing a jackpot fall into his account by the end of the European transfer window. This is because a brood from the base of the Orange Tricolor is targeted on the English market and can change clubs.

It’s the attacker João Pedro. The athlete stood out for watford and now arouses the interest of Newcastle and Everton. The two teams, by the way, according to journalists who are keeping an eye on the European market, have already sent their proposals.

The portal “Lance!” found that the Fluminense is entitled to 5% of the surplus value (difference between the value that was sold at the watford and what the British will receive at resale), with some discounts, not being able to specify the exact total, in addition to FIFA’s solidarity mechanism.

With that, the Fluminense estimates that it can receive around R$ 9.8 million, if João Pedro hit with the Newcastleand R$ 12.4 million if the attacker and the watford opt for Everton. The publication, however, emphasizes the fact that the values ​​are not accurate due to the discount of the surplus value.

GOOD TIME

Case João Pedro is sold, the money will fall in good time. O Fluminensedespite being one of the highlights of the season, being in the G4 the Championship Brazilian and in the semifinals of Brazil’s Cupneeds to make cash for the investments of the beginning of the year.