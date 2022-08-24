Cristiano Ronaldo’s opponent reacts: “I was right about him from the start” | international football

– I was ignored because I was right about Cristiano Ronaldo from the beginning. His being ignored by Erik ten Hag shows that the coach thinks the same thing! Perhaps former Manchester United idols (toady) now agree with me – wrote Carragher, in reference to Roy Keane and Gary Neville, who were by his side and were greeted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Carragher had commented on Cristiano Ronaldo weeks earlier, saying CR7 “is a goalscorer, but he’s not the same player”. Admitting the possibility of being wrong, the former defender said that “no club in Europe wants Ronaldo at the moment”, going so far as to question whether the Manchester United dressing room still wants the ace to remain.

Cristiano Ronaldo proves to be very tuned in to what is said in the media. Last week, the striker made a statement criticizing what the press has been saying about his future and stating that people “will know the truth in a few weeks”.

Cristiano Ronaldo talks with Roy Keane and is watched by Jamie Carragher — Photo: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo and Carragher were rivals in the English derby between Manchester United and Liverpool for six seasons. They also faced each other for their national teams, including in the quarter-finals of the 2006 World Cup, which the Portuguese won on penalties.

Manchester United’s idol, former defender Rio Ferdinand explained that the “ignored” of CR7 was not due to the old rivalry on the field, but to Carragher’s recent opinions about him.