Cruzeiro discloses partial tickets sold for a game with Nutico

photo: Staff Images Cruzeiro’s last match at Independencia was in May, against Remo, for the Copa do Brasil

Cruzeiro announced, on the night of this Tuesday (23/8), that more than 12 thousand tickets have already been sold for the match against Nutico. The duel valid for the 26th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship will take place next Friday (26/8), at 21:30, at Independência.

Ticket sales for this match started last Monday (22/8), but sales are still exclusive to supporters. The rest of the public will be able to start buying tickets, which cost R$60 and R$130, at 4pm this Wednesday (24/8).

The meeting between Cruzeiro and Nutico will take place at Independência because, once again, Mineiro will be busy. Gigante da Pampulha is booked for a festival this weekend and Raposa chose to host the match at the stadium located in the Horto neighborhood.

So far, there have been five Cruzeiro matches at Independencia this year – including the winning debut over URT, 3-0, for Mineiro, on January 26. For the State, the celestial team also defeated Uberlndia (2 to 1) and tied with Villa Nova (2 to 2).

For Serie B, Raposa defeated Grmio by 1 to 0, on May 8, in a game valid for the first round of the national competition. In the Copa do Brasil, Cruzeiro beat Remo 1-0 and qualified for the round of 16 by winning on penalties 5-4.

The Minas Gerais team leads the Second Division with 54 points, while Timbu, its rival on Friday (26/8), occupies the bottom, with 21. Cruzeiro’s absence will be midfielder Chay, suspended for the third yellow card. Expelled in the game against Grmio, Paulo Pezzolano could not be on the bench in the match against Nutico.