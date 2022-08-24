Cruzeiro x Nutico: new partial of tickets sold promises full house

photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress

Cruzeiro has already sold more than 17,000 tickets for the game at Independencia

Cruzeiro fans promise to make another big party in another game as home team in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The celestial club announced, on the afternoon of this Wednesday (24/8), that more than 17 thousand tickets have already been sold for the match against Nutico. The match will be this Friday (27/8), at 9:30 pm, at Independência, in Belo Horizonte, for the 26th round.

Ranking of Cruzeiro at home audiences in Serie B

12
12 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Londrina – 14,074 fans, in Mineiro, for the 4th round of Serie B; income of R$ 316,889.00 – photo: Alexandra Guzanshe/EM/DAPress
11
11 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Brusque – 19,115 fans, in Mineiro, for the 2nd round of Serie B; income of R$ 542,074.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress
10
10 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Grmio – 21,831 fans, at Independência, for the 6th round of Serie B; income of R$ 610,879.00 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DAPress
9
9 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Vila Nova – 34,957 fans, in Mineiro, for the 16th round of Serie B; income of R$ 951,228.50 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
8
8 Cruzeiro 1 x 1 Chapecoense – 22,432 fans, at Man Garrincha, for the 24th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,816,425.00 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
7
7 Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Sport – 39,032 fans, in Mineiro, for the 15th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,008,670.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press
6
6 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 CRB – ​​42,004 fans, in Mineiro, for the 11th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,498,743.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress
5
5 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Tombense – 42,274 fans, in Mineiro, for the 22nd round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,264,718.00 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress
4
4 Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Novorizontino – 46,890 fans, in Mineiro, for the 18th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,453,852.00 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress
3
3 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Bahia – 49,066 fans, in Mineiro, for the 20th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,649,181.04 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress
two
2 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Ponte Preta – 58,076 fans, in Mineiro, for the 13th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,378,469.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress
1
1 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra – 58,397 fans, in Mineiro, for the 8th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,466,489.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress
According to Raposa, there are still around 4,000 tickets available for Cruzeiro members. On Monday (22/8), a load of 21 thousand tickets were put up for sale, with prices ranging from R$ 60 to R$ 130 (click here for more sale details).

Ticket sales for fans in general will be open at 4 pm this Wednesday.

The meeting between Cruzeiro and Nutico will take place at Independência because, once again, Mineiro will be busy. Gigante da Pampulha is booked for a festival this weekend, and Raposa chose to host the match at the stadium located in the Horto neighborhood.

For Serie B, Raposa defeated Grmio by 1 to 0, on May 8, in a game valid for the first round of the national competition. In the Copa do Brasil, Cruzeiro beat Remo 1-0 and qualified for the round of 16 by winning on penalties 5-4.

