Deepfakes for All: Uncensored AI Art Model Leads to Ethical Questions

A new open source AI imager capable of producing lifelike images from any text prompt had an incredibly fast acceptance in its first week. Stability AI’s Stable Diffusion, high fidelity but capable of running on off-the-shelf consumer hardware, is now in use by art generation services like Artbreeder, Pixelz.ai and others. But the unfiltered nature of the model means that not all usage was completely honest.

For the most part, the use cases went above the board. For example, NovelAI has been experimenting with Stable Diffusion to produce art that can follow the AI-generated stories created by users on its platform. Midjourney has released a beta version that takes advantage of stable broadcasting for greater photorealism.

But stable diffusion has also been used for less palatable purposes. On the infamous 4chan discussion forum, where the model was leaked early, several threads are devoted to AI-generated art of nude celebrities and other forms of generated pornography.

Emad Mostaque, CEO of Stability AI, called it “unfortunate” that the model was leaked on 4chan and emphasized that the company was working with “leading experts in ethics and technologies” on security and other mechanisms around responsible release. One such mechanism is a tunable AI tool, Safety Classifier, included in the general Stable Diffusion software package that attempts to detect and block offensive or undesirable imagery.

However, the security classifier — while enabled by default — can be disabled.

Stable diffusion is very new territory. Other AI art generation systems, such as OpenAI’s DALL-E 2, have implemented strict filters for pornographic material. (The license for the open source Stable Diffusion prohibits certain applications, such as exploiting minors, but the model itself is not limited on a technical level.) Also, many do not have the ability to create public figure art, unlike Stable. Diffusion. These two features can be risky when combined, allowing bad actors to create pornographic “deepfakes” that – at worst – can perpetuate abuse or implicate someone in a crime they did not commit.

Women, unfortunately, are the most likely to fall victim to this. A 2019 study revealed that out of 90% to 95% of non-consensual deepfakes, about 90% are women. This bodes ill for the future of these AI systems, according to Ravit Dotan, an AI ethicist at the University of California, Berkeley.

“I worry about other effects of synthetic images of illegal content – ​​which will exacerbate the illegal behaviors that are portrayed,” Dotan told TechCrunch via email. “For example, the synthetic child [exploitation] increase authentic child rearing [exploitation]? Will the number of pedophile attacks increase?”

Montreal AI Ethics Institute principal investigator Abhishek Gupta shares this view. “We need to really think about the AI ​​system lifecycle, which includes post-deployment usage and monitoring, and think about how we can visualize controls that can minimize damage even in the worst case scenarios,” he said. “This is particularly true when a powerful ability [like Stable Diffusion] enters the jungle that can cause real trauma to those against whom such a system can be used, for example, creating objectionable content in the likeness of the victim.”

Something like a preview happened last year when, on the advice of a nurse, a father took pictures of his son’s swollen genital area and texted them to the nurse’s iPhone. The photo was automatically copied to Google Photos and flagged by the company’s AI filters as child sexual abuse material, which resulted in the man’s account being deactivated and an investigation by the San Francisco Police Department.

If a legitimate photo can elude that detection system, say experts like Dotan, there’s no reason why deepfakes generated by a system like Stable Diffusion can’t — and at scale.

“The AI ​​systems that people create, even when they have the best intentions, can be used in harmful ways that they do not anticipate and cannot avoid,” said Dotan. “I think developers and researchers have often underestimated this point.”

Of course, the technology to create deepfakes has been around for some time, AI or not. A 2020 report by deepfake detection firm Sensity found that hundreds of explicit deepfake videos featuring female celebrities were being uploaded to the world’s biggest porn sites every month; the report estimated the total number of online deepfakes at around 49,000, more than 95% of which were pornography. Actresses like Emma Watson, Natalie Portman, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift have been the targets of deepfakes since AI face-swapping tools entered the mainstream several years ago, and some, including Kristen Bell, have spoken out against what they consider sexual. exploration.

But Stable Diffusion represents a new generation of systems that can create incredibly – if not perfectly – convincing fake images with minimal user work. It’s also easy to install, requiring no more than a few configuration files and a graphics card that costs several hundred dollars on the high end. Work is underway on even more efficient versions of the system that can run on a MacBook M1.

Sebastian Berns, Ph.D. researcher in the AI ​​group at Queen Mary University of London, believes that automation and the ability to scale custom imaging are the big differences with systems like Stable Diffusion — and the main issues. “The most damaging images can already be produced with conventional methods, but they are manual and require a lot of effort,” he said. “A model that can produce near-photorealistic images can give rise to personalized blackmail attacks on individuals.”

Berns fears that personal photos taken from social media could be used to condition Stable Diffusion or any other model to generate targeted pornographic images or images depicting illegal acts. There are certainly precedents. After reporting the rape of an eight-year-old Kashmiri girl in 2018, Indian investigative journalist Rana Ayyub became the target of Indian nationalist trolls, some of whom created deepfake pornography with her face on someone else’s body. The deepfake was shared by the leader of the nationalist political party BJP, and the harassment Ayyub received as a result became so bad that the United Nations had to step in.

“Stable Diffusion offers enough personalization to send automated threats against individuals to pay or risk publishing false but potentially harmful images,” Berns continued. “We already see people being extorted after their webcam was accessed remotely. This infiltration step may no longer be necessary.”

With Stable Diffusion in the wild and already being used to generate pornography – some of which are non-consensual – it may become up to the image hosts to act. TechCrunch has reached out to one of the top adult content platforms, OnlyFans, but has not received a response as of press time. A spokesperson for Patreon, which also allows adult content, noted that the company has a policy against deepfakes and does not allow images that “reuse celebrity likenesses and place non-adult content in an adult context.”

If history is any indication, however, enforcement is likely to be uneven — in part because few laws specifically protect against deepfaking as it relates to pornography. And even though the threat of legal action gets in the way of some sites dedicated to objectionable AI-generated content, there’s nothing to stop new ones from popping up.

In other words, says Gupta, it’s a brave new world.

“Creative and malicious users can abuse the resources [of Stable Diffusion] to generate subjectively objectionable content at scale, using minimal resources to run inferences – which is cheaper than training the entire model – and then posting it to places like Reddit and 4chan to drive traffic and grab attention,” Gupta said. . “There’s a lot at stake when these features escape ‘into nature’, where controls like API rate limits, security controls over the types of outputs returned from the system are no longer applicable.”