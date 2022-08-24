Desperate Luciano Hang says he was included in a coup group because his cell phone “is public”

Luciano Hang commented in an interview with Pânico, this Tuesday (23/08), about the operation carried out by the Federal Police at his residence. The bolsonarista stated that he was included in the group in which businessmen defended a coup against Lula because his cell phone “is public”.

“People talk in a WhatsApp group as if they were at a bar table. Now I ask you and all Brazilians: Is it against the law to think and express yourself in a closed WhatsApp group?”, he asked. “The people who were there were talking about politics and economics. This group of 250 entrepreneurs is very eclectic”.

According to Luciano, his name was used to achieve greater repercussion. “If I can’t chat in the WhatsApp group, soon I won’t be able to chat at a bar table, dinner table and at our company. We are living through difficult times at this time in our country,” he said.

“My number is public, people from all over Brazil are starting to add me in WhatsApp groups. I don’t know the admins of the group, I know some participants. I commented on Father Lancelotti and it was leaked to the press. After it leaked, I continued, but I didn’t speak in the group anymore.”

Check out an excerpt from the interview below:

#Panic | Luciano Hang says that the fact that his number is public makes it randomly added to different groups and analyzes how the leak of messages from businessmen is a message against freedom of expression on the 7th of September. 📺 Check it out on JP News pic.twitter.com/04NBPbhsX9 — Jovem Pan News (@JovemPanNews) August 24, 2022

