“Did Guardiola ask?”; City Group puts BRL 15.3 million on the table and Braz can take the hat for “Level A” reinforcement

O Flamengo moves in the market assertively, choosing strong names, but that do not jeopardize Rubro-Negras finances. However, this Wednesday (24), it came to light that a strong competitor entered the race with force for one of the market desires of Gávea.

According to the portal “Torcedores”, the City Group presented an offer to hire the goalkeeper Agustín Rossi, from Boca Juniors, and the president of the Argentine club, Jorge Amor Ameal, wants to speed up the transfer, as the archer’s contract with Boca runs until the middle of 2023 and soon, Rossi will be able to sign a pre-contract with any club and leave La Bombonera without yielding a profit to Club Xeneize.

The City Group’s offer is tempting and to buy 70% of Rossi’s economic rights, US$ 3 million (R$ 15.3 million, at the current price) were put on the table. In this format, Boca would still preserve expressive rights to profit from a future transfer involving the archer. However, the Argentines want to take advantage of the potential buyer’s strength and make a counter-offer that has as a parameter, US$ 10 million (R$ 51 million).

Mengão already knows about the City Group’s movements and acts with caution to continue in the dispute. Such caution preserves Clube da Gávea from being denounced in Fifa, for an alleged enticement of the goalkeeper, since any conversation can be taxed by Boca as an attempt to present a pre-contract to Augustín Rossi. The red-black board has the “yes” from businessman Christian Bragarnik to present a proposal to the goalkeeper in December, but it will not act recklessly and jeopardize the Mais Querido coffers.