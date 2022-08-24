Did you subscribe to HBO Max? 10 movies and series to watch first – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

The long-awaited June 29 has arrived and with it the official launch of HBO Max in Brazil. For those who don’t know the streaming catalog very well or are simply lost with so many productions available, we separate 10 movies and series to watch right away on the platform. Check out our suggestions and have a good marathon!

The movies to arrive giving play

*We updated the list below because some series and movies were not released at the launch of HBO Max in Brazil, such as the Witches Convention, Judas and the Black Messiah, among others previously announced.

1. Doctor Sleep

Ideal for those who like horror movies, Doctor Sleep is a continuation of The illuminated, by Stephen King. The film follows Danny Torrance – at the time of the original feature just a little boy –, now 40 years old. Traumatized and alcoholic, he faces difficult days trying to control his supernatural powers, until he forms a telepathic connection with a girl.

2. joker

Based on the eponymous DC Comics character, joker tells the story of Arthur Fleck, a man who, due to a neurological problem, has an uncontrolled laugh, which happens at inopportune moments. Arthur works as a clown and faces serious depression problems, feeling excluded from society. The day he is fired, he kills three men who were humiliating him on the subway, sparking a popular uprising in Gotham City.

Direction: Todd Phillips

Year: 2019

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix and Robert DeNiro

Link on HBO Max

3. Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Full plate for those who like superhero stories, Zack Snyder’s Justice League It’s another DC Extended Universe movie. The feature is director Zack Snyder’s edit for the film Justice League (2017), with more than four hours of duration, different focus and darker tone. The title takes place after the death of Superman, and shows Bruce Wayne assembling an army of superheroes to protect Earth from a great threat.

Direction: Zack Snyder

Year: 2021

Cast: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams and Gal Gadot

Link on HBO Max

4. Eight Women and a Secret

Inspired by Eleven Men and a Secret, Eight Women and a Secret has a strong cast! Its story begins when Debbie Ocean (sister of Danny, one of the protagonists of the original trilogy) is released from prison. Determined to return to her criminal days, she reunites with her ex-partner, creating a daring plan to steal a diamond necklace and assembling a team of smart and dangerous women to do so.

Direction: Gary Ross

Year: 2018

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Sarah Paulson

Link on HBO Max

5. Friends: The Reunion

Special episode that couldn’t be missed in a list of movies and series to watch on HBO Max, Friends: The Reunion is a reunion between the actors who starred in the sitcom Friends, 17 years after its end. At the reunion, recorded with the audience, they revisit film sets and recall key moments from the show.

Direction: Ben Winston

Year: 2021

Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer

Link on HBO Max

HBO Max series to watch first

6. Big Little Lies

With its first season based on the book by Liane Moriarty, Big Little Lies is an Emmy-winning drama and thriller series. The show takes place in Monterey, California, and follows a group of wealthy mothers with seemingly perfect lives, who suddenly find their secrets revealed.

Creation: David E. Kelley

Year: 2017

Episodes: 14 (2 seasons)

Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley

Link on HBO Max

7. Euphoria

With a second season confirmed, euphoria earned Zendaya the 2021 Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. The show stars a young woman recovering from drug addiction, who, back at school, befriends a newcomer in town. Alongside friends and colleagues, they face the pains and challenges of an extremely troubled adolescence.

Creation: Sam Levinson

Year: 2019

Episodes: 8 (1 season)

Cast: Zendaya

Link on HBO Max

8. Raised By Wolves

HBO Max original title, Raised By Wolves is executive produced by Ridley Scott. The title follows in the footsteps of two androids, who after the destruction of Earth create a group of children on an exoplanet. The human survivors, however, seek to capture them, trying to prove that the androids themselves were the cause of the tragedy.

Creation: Aaron Guzikowski

Year: 2020

Episodes: 10 (1 season)

Cast: Amanda Colin and Abubakar Salim

Link on HBO Max

9. The Flight Attendant

Thriller based on a book of the same name, The Flight Attendant revolves around Cassie, an alcoholic flight attendant. When bonding with a man she met during a flight and sleeping in his hotel room during a layover in Bangkok, she wakes up the next morning with him dead beside her and with no memory of what happened.

Developer: Steve Yockey

Year: 2020

Episodes: 8 (1 season)

Cast: Kaley Cuoco

Link on HBO Max

10. Sea of ​​Easttown

HBO miniseries, sea ​​of ​​easttown follows a detective from rural Philadelphia, who is also the local star for a basketball game he played in his youth. Immersed in a series of personal problems, she is faced with the murder of a teenage mother, which shocks the community and sends her into an investigation full of twists and turns.

Creation: Brad Ingelsby

Year: 2021

Episodes: 7 (1 season)

Cast: Kate Winslet

Link on HBO Max

What about you, do you recommend other movies and series to watch first on HBO Max? Tell us!