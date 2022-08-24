Disney releases new Pinocchio trailer

With just under twenty days to go until the launch of Pinocchio, Disney released the official trailer for the new version of their classic. The film, which opens in September, is directed by the Oscar winner Robert Zemeckisand brings the actor Tom Hanks in the role of Geppetto.

In addition to Tom Hanks, the live-action original cast also features Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his “conscience”, Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy, Keegan- Michael Key is João “Honesto”, also Oscar nominee Lorraine Bracco is the new character Sofia the Seagull and Luke Evans is The Coachman. Also part of the cast are Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana (and her puppet Sabina), Giuseppe Battiston as Mr Stromboli and Lewin Lloyd as Spoleta.

The first version of Pinocchio was released by Disney in 1940 and now the story of the wooden puppet who dreamed of becoming a real boy will be retold with a contemporary twist, becoming a more inclusive and fun animation.

Pinocchio arrives on Disney+ on September 8, as part of Disney’s Disney+ Day celebration. On this day, the company will promote exclusive premieres, as well as release new announcements, trailers and teasers for its future releases, from its various brands such as Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm.

Among the titles that have already been confirmed for release for Disney+ Day are the Pixar series cars on the roadbased on the studio’s film franchise; Growinga documentary series produced by Brie Larson and the latest Marvel movie, Thor: Love and Thunder.