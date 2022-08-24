“Dogday”: Palmeiras players train with dogs on the eve of the classic against Santos | palm trees

The Palmeiras players finished the preparation for the classic with Santos, for Paulista Feminino, in a way, at least, different.

They took the pet dogs to the training camp in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo, and had moments of relaxation with the animals. O “dogday” was recorded on the team’s social networks (see below).

The week is big games for Palmeiras. The confrontation with Santos, for the third round of the state, is this Wednesday, at 15:30 (Brasília time), at Arena Barueri.

On the weekend, the commitment is for the Brasileirão. Palmeiras will face Corinthians, for the first match of the semifinal.

The first leg is ordered by Corinthians, with a date (Saturday or Sunday) and time to be defined by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).