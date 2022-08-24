Don’t lose count! Goalkeepers and two more athletes terminate their contract with Remo | rowing

Remo continues to terminate the contract with players who were part of this year’s Campeonato Brasileiro Série C campaign. According to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF)’s Daily Newsletter (BID), Leão no longer has goalkeepers Zé Carlos and Victor Lube, defender Everton Sena and forward Raul.

Even with the publications in the IDB, the club from Pará has not yet made official any departure.

Zé Carlos was still being considered to stay in the Azulino team for the next season for the performances he made in some games in the final stretch of the first phase of the Terceirona. The goalkeeper won a spot as a starter after Vinícius made mistakes in matches for the competition. However, the defender leaves Leão with only five matches and three goals conceded.

Victor Lube, on the other hand, did not have the opportunity to debut with the blue shirt. The goalkeeper had been hired by Remo less than 20 days ago, coming from Tuna Luso. Striker Raul arrived during the Paraense Championship dispute. As he didn’t surrender, he ended up forgotten and played little during the year. There were only seven games.

Defender Everton Sena was in Leão since the beginning of this season. The physical part delayed the defender’s debut, but soon he took over. However, the injuries returned and he lost space in the team. There were 11 matches with the blue shirt.

