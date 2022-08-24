Dune: Part Two has confirmed return of actor from the first film

After being part of the cast of the first film as a villain, encouraging fans to Dune: Part Twoin a recent and own update, the actor confirms his return for the sequel to Warner Bros. Discovery.

Following the events of the second half of the first literary work of the same title by Frank Herbertthe second feature film in the successful franchise is currently underway, and promises a journey of revenge for its protagonist, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet).

After the announcement of the recordings started, in a new publication on their own social network, Dave Bautistaplay Glossu Rabban Harkonnen in the first ever award-winning film Oscar 2021, confirmed his return to Dune: Part Two with new images that make it clear he’s getting ready for the role.

Check out Dave Bautista’s post:

Who will return for Dune: Part Two?

Set to be directed and re-scripted by Denis Villeneuvein addition to Timothée Chalamet in the leading role, other actors such as Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardemare also set to return to the acting team.

After postponement, Dune: Part Two are scheduled to be released in theaters in November 17, 2023.

