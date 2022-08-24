Durcesio reveals that he had contacts with Marcelo: ‘I talked to him, but he was never interested in coming to Botafogo’

At the beginning of his term in the Botafogoeven before the SAF, the president Durcesio Mello I had the dream of making a great signing, of an impact player. Marcelo, from Real Madrid, was one of the favorites. However, the situation has not progressed.

– I really wanted to bring Marcelo. I talked to him via WhatsApp, never in person. But he was never interested in coming. I answered politely, I didn’t make a proposal, but I even had values ​​in my head to get someone to pay. It was crazy, not professionalism, but the passion to put Botafogo back in place – said Durcesio, in an interview with the “Glorioso Connection” podcast.

Who the president managed to hire was Rafael, a right-back who made a career in Europe, is from Botafogo and got it right with the club last year. Durcesio explained how the negotiation went.

– I had already received Rafa with Fábio in my cabin back there. It started because someone said “bring Rafa, because he’s dying to come to Botafogo”. The fact is that I took the businessman’s phone, we started talking, we negotiated, I spent the entire weekend negotiating. It wasn’t the salary, it was a guarantee that he’d get some gloves. There was no SAF, but I wanted to bring him, because he was very emblematic, as it was, he is our number 7. He came with a very low salary, today he is receiving more, but it is less than what he would receive in Europe. He did everything to make it easier, I can only thank him – declared Durcesio.