Election in Angola: young people can end 47 years of same-party rule | World

About 14 million Angolans are called to the polls this Wednesday (24), in what is considered the most fierce and tense election since the country’s first multiparty vote, in 1992, with the difference that there is no longer a war environment, and this time the opposition is more organized and, in part, united, in the view of experts heard by the RFI.

Political scientist Claudio Silva praised the campaign, but regretted the lack of debates between the candidates and the lack of respect for the electoral law on the part of the ruling party. “[O partido governista] It has not allowed opposition parties to have access, in the same proportion, to state media. It has also chosen to advertise instead of informing with impartiality and truth”, he evaluates.

ELECTION : Angolans go to the polls this Wednesday

: Angolans go to the polls this Wednesday CANDIDATES: Meet who is in the running for the most disputed elections in Angola since independence from Portugal

Among the population, there is great expectation of change in the economic and social scenarios of this second largest oil producer in Africa and with a strong diamond market, but which has health and education systems that do not match a country with so many natural resources. Even in the capital it is possible to see the inequality that marks the country, where areas without basic sanitation contrast with all the wealth displayed in the luxurious buildings by the sea.

2 of 8 Woman votes for president in Angola, this Wednesday (24) — Photo: Siphiwe Sibeko/REUTERS Woman votes for president in Angola, this Wednesday (24) — Photo: Siphiwe Sibeko/REUTERS

Voters must decide this Wednesday whether to put an end to a long chapter in the country’s history, whose protagonist is the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), a party that has been in power since 1975, the year that the former colony of Angola Portugal won its independence.

Eight parties contest the electoral race of Angola, one of six Portuguese-speaking African nations. Each one tries to get as many votes as possible for Parliament, because the leader of the most voted party wins the most seats in the Legislative and automatically becomes president of the country. The Angolan National Assembly comprises a total of 220 deputies.

3 of 8 MPLA appears on billboard in the streets of Luanda, this Tuesday (23) — Photo: Siphiwe Sibeko/REUTERS MPLA appears on a billboard in the streets of Luanda, this Tuesday (23) — Photo: Siphiwe Sibeko/REUTERS

Two parties, traditional acronyms in Angolan politics, are the favourites. One of them is the MPLA, which, in addition to having a majority in Parliament, with 150 deputies, is the party of the current president, João Lourenço. The other is the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (Unita), the most powerful voice of opposition.

According to the National Electoral Commission, Unita has been gaining more space in the Legislature in recent years, especially since the 2008 election, the first after the end of the civil war that devastated the country. That year, the MPLA won again, despite accusations of irregularities and illegalities in the electoral process, but it has been losing seats ever since.

Unita currently has 51 deputies, forming the second largest bench in the National Assembly. The party is led by Adalberto Costa Júnior. The president of the Justice, Peace and Democracy Association, Serra Bango, explains that the great support that Unita has is not so much for the party, but that voters identify more with the candidate. On the other hand, the electorate’s support for the country’s current president is due more to loyalty to the party than to sympathy with it.

“Therefore, if we had separate elections for president and parliament here, we would probably have Adalberto da Costa Jr. and for Parliament, the MPLA”, explains Carlos Silva to RFI.

Direct election for president

4 of 8 A woman is seen in front of the Angolan flag on August 21 — Photo: Siphiwe Sibeko/REUTERS A woman is seen in front of the Angolan flag on August 21 — Photo: Siphiwe Sibeko/REUTERS

When analyzing the proposals of the favorite parties, the political scientist says that some are similar, but the main difference is that Unita proposes a profound change in the structure of the State itself.

“[O partido] It wants to change the constitution to allow direct presidential elections again, it intends to reduce the powers of the President of the Republic, it suggests the separation of powers between the Legislative, Judiciary and Executive bodies, it aims to de-partisan the Angolan State and still wants to implement local elections as soon as possible. . The MPLA, on the other hand, bets on continuity”, he says.

In this country with one of the highest birth rates in the world, about 73% of the population is under 30 years old, and much of it is unemployed. Among voters, the half under 35 should be decisive in this election. And it is especially the vote of the young that Unita seeks.

5 of 8 Young man votes for president in Angola, this Wednesday (24) — Photo: Siphiwe Sibeko/REUTERS Young man votes for president in Angola, this Wednesday (24) — Photo: Siphiwe Sibeko/REUTERS

The president of the Justice, Peace and Democracy Association says that “the support for Unita is visible to the naked eye, in every corner, because young people have hope. They lost faith in the MPLA and, especially, in its candidate. And that is why these young people think it is necessary to renew the airs of politics in Angola with another government led by another party”.

Despite being a party that also participated in the Angolan civil war, Serra Bango emphasizes that its leaders are not directly linked to the conflict, nor are their speeches. On the other hand, the MPLA saw the banner of the fight against corruption that it raised in recent years becoming the “Achilles heel” of the acronym.

6 of 8 Poll workers in front of a ballot box during an election in Angola — Photo: Siphiwe Sibeko/REUTERS Poll workers in front of a ballot box during an election in Angola — Photo: Siphiwe Sibeko/REUTERS

Professor of History at the University of Stellenbosch, in South Africa, Justin Pearce bets on another defeat for Unita. “I think that, most likely, the MPLA will win again, whether through fraudulent means or not. In this case, the first challenge for the MPLA government will be to restore its credibility in the face of inevitable accusations of electoral fraud,” he highlighted.

Pearce is also a journalist and lived in Angola after the end of the war. He follows up on issues related to the country and knows that the most important challenge for the next government will be to reduce poverty, social inequality and unemployment. “To resolve these issues, a profound change in Angola’s economy will be necessary, to end the dependence on the oil economy that dominates Angola at the moment”, he concludes. The country ends up being totally hostage to the volatility of the international price of the commodity.

For the first time, Angolan voters abroad will also be able to vote, at least those who live in 12 specific countries. “Part of this electorate has higher education, another way of seeing the world, is not as influenced by MPLA propaganda as those in Angola. A considerable part of the diaspora has more sympathy with parties like Unita”, describes Gustavo Plácido dos Santos, a political risk analyst.

But Santos also believes in Unita’s defeat once again. “The next government will most likely be the MPLA government, which must still maintain its absolute majority in parliament,” he believes. The expert also agrees that “diversifying the economy would be good for the MPLA, in its political future and for Angola”.

Inequality, China and corruption

7 of 8 Image of Luanda, capital of Angola — Photo: Saul Loeb/Reuters Image of Luanda, capital of Angola — Photo: Saul Loeb/Reuters

The election will be monitored by international observers and the presidential term in Angola is five years. A law passed last year now centralizes the final count of national and international votes in the capital, Luanda, raising fears of fraud. “This is where the greatest fear is that something strange could happen”, warned the president of the Justice, Peace and Democracy Association, who also highlighted that parties are complaining about the lack of accreditation of their inspectors to monitor this process.

The sophisticated Avenida 4 de Fevereiro, in the capital, known as Avenida Marginal, illustrates the billionaire figures that have entered the Angolan public coffers in recent years, but it is known that a lot of money has also disappeared from the state’s accounts. In addition to non-governmental organizations, the International Monetary Fund has also called for more transparency in Angola. However, without making the same demands, China has become an important partner for the Angolan government, financing large projects in the country, in addition to being its biggest oil importer.

It is public and well-known that among the small elite that benefited from all this wealth coming mainly from oil is the family of former president José Eduardo dos Santos, who ruled the country for 38 years. In his trajectory, he made Angola one of the main military and political powers in Southern Africa. The former president died last month in Spain, and his body arrived in Luanda last weekend. One of the heiresses, Tchizé dos Santos, who wants her father buried in Spain, where he spent the last few years in exile, accuses the current president, João Lourenço, of using his father’s body as a campaign tool.

“It is not the return of the former president’s body that will change the voting intention of the vast majority of the electorate”, believes Claudio Silva. The political analyst also states that “José Eduardo dos Santos is the architect of corruption in Angola”, and that when the current president began his fight against corruption, he decided to go after the former president’s children. “He and his children have benefited from corruption in Angola”, he summarizes.

8 of 8 José Eduardo dos Santos, when he was president of Angola, during a banquet offered by his Portuguese counterpart Aníbal Cavaco Silva at Palácio da Ajuda, in Lisbon, on March 10, 2009 — Photo: Andre Kosters/Pool Photo via AP/Arquivo José Eduardo dos Santos, when he was president of Angola, during a banquet offered by his Portuguese counterpart Aníbal Cavaco Silva at Palácio da Ajuda, in Lisbon, on March 10, 2009 — Photo: Andre Kosters/Pool Photo via AP/Arquivo

Of the ten children of José Eduardo dos Santos, who was at the center of an international scandal two years ago was his daughter Isabel dos Santos. Two decades of corrupt deals made her the richest woman on the African continent, but left Angola among the poorest countries in the world, according to Luanda Leaks, an investigation conducted by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), published in 2020.

Angolan expert Claudio Silva recalls that people are voting this Wednesday for more democracy, education and health. “Fundamental issues”, he classifies, also remembering the urgency of reducing poverty and rescuing the quality of life of the greatest number of people. “We live in a reality in this country that is far short of the real possibilities that Angola offers us, far short of the riches that Angola produces. It is necessary for us to change this scenario for the good of our population”, he concluded.