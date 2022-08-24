Elections 2022: is Brazil’s economy really better than that of other countries, as Bolsonaro said in JN?

In an interview with National Journalfrom TV Globo, this Monday (22/8), President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that the numbers of the Brazilian economy “are fantastic taking into account the rest of the world”.

“If you take today’s data, you see Brazil as perhaps the only country in the world with deflation, a country where inflation will be lower than, for example, England, lower than the United States,” said the candidate. to reelection.

In the monthly variation from June to July, Brazil registered a deflation of 0.68% in the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

The fall came, however, after successive increases in inflation levels. In the last 12 months, for example, inflation in the country is 10.07%, even with the fall recorded in July.

