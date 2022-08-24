Embraer announces 1st urban air mobility simulation

THE Eve, a subsidiary of Embraer, will conduct its first Urban Air Mobility (UAM) simulation in North America. The chosen location was Chicago, in the United States.

The company will use a helicopter in preparation for the arrival of the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The company’s objective is to study the operations, ground services and passenger journey, as well as the needs of the eVTOL operator, creating more accessible and faster connections to the North American city center.

The UAM simulation will run for three weeks, starting with ground tests on September 12 — simulating service, infrastructure and equipment requirements for eVTOL — and passenger flights on the 14th.

After the simulation, the city will gain knowledge about the infrastructure and ecosystem needed to enable the launch and expected long-term growth of UAM in the region.

“Simulating the operation of eVTOL in Chicago allows us to study how people will experience this service and understand all the ecosystem requirements for our products and services, while presenting the benefit of urban air mobility in one of the most important cities in the world. and populous North America”, explained André Stein, co-CEO of Eve in a note.

“We are finalizing preparations to run these simulations efficiently and sustainably and look forward to helping prepare Chicago for a zero-emissions transportation solution.”

The flights went on sale this Tuesday, the 23rd, on the Blade app and website, for US$ 150 dollars (R$ 765). A helicopter representing Eve’s future eVTOL will transport passengers from Vertiport Chicago’s facilities to two helipads located northwest and southwest of the city. The first route will connect the Chicago vertiport and the Schaumburg municipal helipad; and the second route, the Chicago vertiport and the Tinley Park heliport in Illinois.

