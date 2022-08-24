Emma Watson, Harry Potter Star, Is Romancing With Billionaire Heir

Emma Watson32 years old, franchise star Harry Potterpublicly acknowledged his relationship with Brandon Green29. The businessman is the son of Philip Green, who has a billionaire fortune.

Rumors that they would be together have been circulating for a few months in the international press, but they were seen hand in hand walking through the streets of Venice, Italy. Emma and Brandon took a boat trip in the area.

Speculation that they would be together arose in late 2021 when they were spotted exiting a helicopter in London.

Brandon is the son of the British billionaire Philip Greenowner of Grupo Arcadia, which collects several controversies, accused of sexual harassment by several employees, he would have paid millions of euros to keep the alleged victims silent.

Philip Green has also been the target of tax evasion charges. His fortune is estimated to be over £14 billion. Emma Watson previously dated businessman Leo Robinton, rugby player Tom Ducker, musician Rafael Cebrián and model George Craig.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Relive Emma Watson’s Career Stages

the eternal little witch Hermione Granger marked the career of the actress who was part of the Harry Potter franchise for 11 years.

In 2011, after the release of the last film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2Emma entered the Guinness Book for being the most profitable actress of the 2000s.

Ballet Shoes it was the actress’s first work after Harry Potter. In 2012 she participated in the feature The advantages of being invisible. And in 2015, she was invited by Disney to be part of the live-action of Beauty and the Beast, directed by Bill Condon.

In 2015, the actress was a women’s ambassador to the UN in search of equal rights for men and women.

“As a trio, we really try to get away from electronic stuff, so there’s no constant dialogue. We speak individually. Rupert sends me pictures of Wednesday [filha de Grint com a atriz Georgia Groome] and i die. Dan and I tried to calm each other’s nerves. We both avoided the spotlight, so it was nice to have support when we knew there was a new wave of attention coming.”

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.