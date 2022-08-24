Emmy 2022: Marvel Actors Who Were Nominated in Next TV Oscars

Ceremony that should reveal the big winners of the year takes place on September 12.

In less than a month, one of the biggest celebrations of North American TV will take place on social networks to celebrate the most important TV series and productions of the year, the Emmy 2022. With a list full of hits, the vast majority of which are available on streaming platforms, the next edition of the honor will also represent a breather after two years of the pandemic. Among series, miniseries, journalistic programs, musicals, comedies, among others, some Marvel actors gained prominence at the awards. However, not all of them were nominated for projects by Casa das Ideias. Here we select some artists from the studio who can win the event and, even if they don’t get the coveted statuette, are already among the best in Hollywood.

Zendaya

Disclosure

Star of the new Spider-Man trilogy, Zendaya won her first Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series last year. This year, she repeats the nomination for the same series, Euphoria, which had its 2nd season aired in early 2022.

Thousands of miles away from Rue, her character in the HBO plot, she plays MJ in the Spider-Man films, Peter Parker’s love interest. With the outcome of No Return Home, the future of the actress at Marvel is uncertain. However, we know that she will continue to shine in Euphoria Season 3 and the other projects she gets involved in.

sebastian stan

Sebastian Stan has been in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its inception. Part of every chapter of Captain America and component of the Avengers, the actor played the Winter Soldier in a series shared with Falcon, aka new Captain America (Anthony Mackie). The Hollywood star was nominated for his performance in Pam & Tommy, a miniseries in which he plays Tommy Lee. The star has had a good year as he also starred in the highly praised Fresh, Mimi Cave’s Star+ film.

Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman left us about two years ago, in August 2020. However, his art will be forever remembered in the most varied productions he worked on. The last release featuring the actor was released in 2021, following his posthumous Oscar nomination. This is his emotional participation in What If…?, the Disney+ series in which he plays another version of T’Challa. The actor has been in several MCU productions, including, of course, the iconic Black Panther, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. In 2020, he was in the lauded The Supreme Voice of the Blues and Blood Detachment.

Michael Keaton

Michael Keaton joined the MCU in Tom Holland’s first solo adventure as the Friendly Neighborhood, Spider-Man: Homecoming. The actor, who will return to the role of Batman in The Flash, was responsible for the first live-action incarnation of the villain Vulture. At the 2022 Emmys, he was nominated for the miniseries Dopesick. In the plot, he plays a worried doctor who notices a dangerous increase in patients addicted to opioids in his office, most of them desperate workers. He starts to investigate this increase in the number of drug addicts and realizes that there is a big conspiracy in a huge pharmaceutical conglomerate.

Oscar Isaac

Oscar Isaac joined the MCU a few months ago with Moon Knight. The star gives life to Marc Spector and Steven Grant, the personalities that share the body of the vigilante guided by the god Khonshu. Oscar was nominated for an Emmy for Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie for Scenes From a Marriage, in which he stars opposite Jessica Chastain. The production is a retelling of a classic by Ingmar Bergman, released in 1973.

Andrew Garfield

Known as the Amazing Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield returned to the role in 2021 to celebrate the conclusion of the first Spider-Man trilogy within the MCU. Now part of the Marvel multiverse, expectations are high for the actor to return for yet another super-powered adventure. The artist was nominated for the honor for Em Nome do Céu, a miniseries available on Star+. He plays Jeb Pyre, an investigator responsible for uncovering the truth behind the brutal murder of a young woman, Brenda Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones), and her baby daughter in a small rural US town.

Jeffrey Wright

Jeffrey Wright is the voice of the Watcher, the omnipresent being of Marvel responsible for narrating What If…?. He was one of the studio’s few nominated actors this year. In the honor, he is nominated for Best Voice Performance for Animation. In recent years, Jeffrey has been in The French Chronicle, by Wes Anderson, and Batman, by Matt Reeves.