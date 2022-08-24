Eve Announces North America’s First Urban Air Mobility Simulation in Chicago

Simulated aims to understand how passengers in the Chicago metropolitan area will be able to experience a complete journey of quieter and more sustainable urban air mobility, including points of contact with services along the way.

Testing begins in mid-September, with weekday morning and afternoon flights available to anyone who wants to experience the future of urban air mobility through the electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle, the eVTOL.

MELBOURNE, Florida, August 23, 2022 – Eve Holding, Inc. (Eve) (NYSE: EVEX; EVEXW) will conduct its first Urban Air Mobility (UAM) simulation in North America, using a helicopter provided by Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE) (Blade) in preparation for the arrival of the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The company’s objective is to study the operations, ground services and passenger journey, as well as the needs of the eVTOL operator, creating more accessible and faster connections to downtown Chicago. Eve will run the UAM simulation in Chicago, Illinois, for three weeks, starting with ground tests on September 12th and passenger flights on the 14th. After the simulation, the City of Chicago will gain knowledge about the infrastructure and ecosystem needed to enable the launch and long-term growth expected for UAM in the region.

“Simulating the operation of eVTOL in Chicago allows us to study how people will experience this service and understand all the ecosystem requirements for our products and services, while presenting the benefit of urban air mobility in one of the most important and important cities in the world. North America”, explains André Stein, co-CEO of Eve. “We are finalizing preparations to run these simulations efficiently and sustainably and look forward to helping prepare Chicago for a zero-emissions transportation solution.”

Eve will conduct ground tests at Vertiport Chicago, a downtown helipad, simulating service, infrastructure and equipment requirements for eVTOL. In UAM infrastructure, a vertiport is an area with structure used for landing, taking off and operating eVTOL aircraft.

“For Eve, it is essential to understand and address, through these projects that involve partners and the community, the main challenges associated with the most important pillars of the urban air mobility ecosystem. Our proposal brings together all stakeholders and relies on different views and opinions to structure and deliver the best solutions,” said Luiz Mauad, Eve’s vice president of Fleet Services and Operations.

For this simulation, Eve formed a consortium of partners including Blade, Republic Airways, Halo Aviation, Vertiport Chicago, Village of Tinley Park, Village of Schaumburg, ACCIONA, SkyWest, Inc. and Speedbird Aero. A helicopter representing Eve’s future eVTOL will transport passengers from Vertiport Chicago’s facilities to two helipads located northwest and southwest of the city. The first route will connect the Chicago vertiport and the Schaumburg municipal helipad, and the second route, the Chicago vertiport and the Tinley Park heliport in Illinois. The flights went on sale today on the Blade app and website. For reservations and more information, visit www.blade.com.

Holistic approach to the UAM ecosystem

Eve is dedicated to accelerating the UAM ecosystem around the world. In November 2021, the company carried out the first simulation in Brazil, connecting Barra da Tijuca to Tom Jobim International Airport – RIOgaleão. This initiative, which is now taking place in Chicago (USA), is helping the entire industry, in the near future, to democratize public access to the new modal of air transport through disruptive innovations and more affordable prices. Currently, Eve has the largest and most diversified letter of purchase intent on the market with more than 2,000 orders from 22 companies in the sector.

about eve

Eve is dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem. Benefiting from a startup mindset, supported by more than 50 years of Embraer SA aerospace experience and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to advancing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, a comprehensive global service and support and a unique air traffic management solution. Since May 10, 2022, Eve has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange, where its common shares and public bonds are traded under the tickers “EVEX” and “EVEXW”. For more information, visit www.eveairmobility.com.

About Blade

Blade is an urban powered air mobility technology platform committed to reducing travel by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives for some of the most congested land routes in the US and abroad. Today, the company predominantly uses helicopters and amphibious aircraft. Its lightweight active model, along with its unique passenger terminal infrastructure, is designed to facilitate a seamless transition to Electric Vertical Aircraft (“EVA” or “eVTOL”), enabling low-cost air mobility for the public, silent and with zero emissions. For more information, visit www.blade.com/investors.

