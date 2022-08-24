Ex-Atltico signs for two years with Panathinaikos, from Greece

photo: disclosure Former Atlético, Bernard signs for two years with Panathinaikos, from Greece

Brazilian striker Bernard signed a contract with Panathinaikos, from Greece, this Tuesday (23/8). He signed for two years with the club, took the number 10 shirt and was welcomed by the team’s fans at the airport.

Bernard was in Al-Sharjah, from the Arab Emirates, since last year. For there, he made 32 games and scored seven goals. The player returns to European football, where he defended the colors of Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, and Everton, from England.

“I want to thank the kindness and receptivity of everyone who made me feel at home in Sharjah. I will be rooting for the success of the club wherever I am, but the time has come for a new challenge, a return to European football. The receptivity I had at the airport was It’s amazing, I’m really looking forward to starting working with my teammates right away and meeting the fans at the stadium”, said the athlete.

Bernard’s career

At Shakhtar, Bernard won three national leagues, three super cups and three Ukrainian cups. He was revealed by Atltico, where he won the Copa Libertadores in 2013.

The player also defended the Brazilian National Team, winning the Confederations Cup in 2013, and playing in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. In total, there were 14 games, one goal and two assists with hopscotch.