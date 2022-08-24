Experts give tips on how to educate children who are always reacting with anger

THE NEW YORK TIMES – LIFE/STYLE – I never witnessed pure anger up close until I became a mother of young children. My kids, who are a little older now, didn’t throw as many tantrums. But when they did, it was for real: screaming, sobbing, shaking all over – the whole package.

Fortunately, their respective crisis phases were brief. I say “fortunately” because I didn’t do much to help tame his outbursts. I was baffled by his tantrums and sometimes worried about who I was raising.

“Many of us have been taught that anger is bad, and that showing we are angry and expressing our feelings is bad,” said Jazmine McCoy, child and family psychologist and author of The Ultimate Tantrum Guide.

But anger isn’t bad, McCoy said, nor is expressing it inherently dangerous or disrespectful. Learning to manage anger is a lifelong skill that allows children to function at home, at school, and in the world without losing control. And it’s a skill parents can help their children cultivate, even starting when they’re babies and toddlers, by encouraging them to seek outlets and building consistent coping skills yourself.

Experts give tips on how to deal with children’s anger. Photograph: Pixabay

Don’t be afraid of the tantrums

When it comes to children and anger, it can be helpful to remember a few simple facts: First, the anger is a basic human emotion. And second, the emotions exist to talk about ourselves and our relationships, explained Dave Anderson, clinical psychologist and vice president of school and community programs at the Child Mind Institute, a nonprofit organization that provides therapy for children and families. Emotions can help us answer basic questions: What do we want more? What do we want to stop?

Remembering that anger is an intrinsic part of being human can help you respond to an angry child with compassion, not judgment. Yelling at a child – who is yelling at you and the world – can only make the situation worse.

“Some emotions are really stressful, like fear or anger,” said Dr. Anderson. Parents should look to help their children process these emotions in healthy ways, he added. “The key is that we want to be able to make sure they can do what they need to do at school, with family and in social situations, without their reactions to their emotions really getting in the way or making it difficult for them to form positive relationships.” .

It may also be helpful to remember that fits or tantrums (non-clinical terms that describe those dreaded moments when your child becomes totally out of control) can be a developmental rite of passageespecially for children under 3 who are still learning to control themselves.

It’s not uncommon for toddlers or preschoolers to throw tantrums several times a week, said Denis Sukhodolsky, director of the evidence-based practice unit at the Child Study Center at the Yale School of Medicine. The average duration of children’s tantrums is about three minutes, he added, but there’s a wide range of how long they can last — between 1 and 20 minutes.

“The tantrums serve a developmental purpose,” Sukhodolsky said. “Children are learning to deal with independence, transitions, learning social rules and they are learning about situations where adequacy is needed.”

Help children develop an emotional vocabulary

“Name it to tame” — a phrase coined by psychologist Dan Siegel — is a much-repeated mantra among child development experts who believe in the importance of teaching children to identify and label their feelings so they can talk about what they are feeling.

Dr. McCoy recommends reading simple books for babies with pictures of other children smiling or laughing or frowning, which they tend to find “captivating”. Evidence shows that babies can begin to identify emotions in others when they are as young as 6 months old.

Books can also be an effective tool for primary school age children. Look at the photos and ask what the characters are feeling, or talk about the emotional implications of a specific plot, encouraging them to explain what you see. The same goes for watching TV or movies together with teenagers.

For younger children, visual aids such as “mood meters” or “feeling thermometers” – which prompt children to describe their feelings and gauge how intense they are – can also be helpful, whether they are feeling calm and relaxed or angry.

Whichever strategy you choose, the goal is to help children develop the language they need to express their feelings. It’s a skill that develops with time and practice, and it can help them feel heard and understood.

“It’s important to validate children’s emotions,” Sukhodolsky said — whether it’s a 2-year-old you have at home or a 22-year-old.

Speak up when you’re angry

Parents sometimes feel they need to protect their children from their own emotions, but opening up during moments of anger or frustration can be educational. Describe to your child how you physically feel. Is your mind racing? Is your heart beating fast?

“Actually taking some time to slow down and label what’s happening in your body – and how you know you’re feeling what you’re feeling – is a very powerful experience,” McCoy said. “And it’s a two in one, because by doing it for your child, you’re calming yourself down.”

Make sure you take the final crucial step, she said: Show how you handle what you feel.

You can say something like, “’I’m going to take a few deep breaths. Or ‘I’m going to sit down for a while’. Or ‘I’m going to have some water,’ McCoy said. “Whatever you need at that moment, speak it out loud and help them understand what is going on.”

Identify effective ways to deal with how you feel

Children also need to find their own ways of controlling themselves, and they may be different from yours. Helping your child find an outlet (or outlets) for his anger may require experimentation. Some children respond to simple deep breathing exercises, said Dr. Anderson.

Others may require a more intense physical release. On her website, Dr. McCoy suggests letting the kids hit the play dough, tear up paper, or build a tower of blocks and knock it down. They may find it helpful to scream or punch a pillow, or run outside.

Ideally, you’ll learn to spot the signs that your child is getting frustrated and guide them to those outlets before they reach boiling point. “You don’t wait until the situation explodes to get a child to use a coping skill,” Anderson said. Experts say correcting behavior is virtually impossible when children are in the midst of a crisis.

“What you need to do is look for those moments when their frustration is just starting to build up,” he said. Encourage them to try out coping strategies so they can practice managing big emotions before they become too intense.

Set clear boundaries around dangerous behavior

Children must learn that while all emotions – including anger – are acceptable, not all behavior is acceptable, McCoy said. Therefore, clear and consistent boundaries around aggressive or dangerous behavior are important.

And if your child seems to be angry often, or like he’s struggling to control his reactions, consult your pediatrician or health care professional mental health.

Parents of toddlers and preschoolers should keep track of the duration and frequency of their child’s tantrums, Sukhodolsky said, as well as whether they occur in different contexts — not just at home, but also at school, on the playground, or at play. generally.

Parents of tweens and teens should be aware of whether their anger seems really constant or intense, said Dr. Anderson. Mood swings are typical of teenagers, but anger or irritability that lasts longer than several weeks is not.

“When adults are saying, ‘Oh my God, this is holding him back at school,’ or ‘It’s holding him back from making friends,’ or ‘This is hard for our family to deal with,’ we’re looking at things that may signal the need for treatment,” said Dr. Anderson.

Behavioral disorders, a category that includes attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and mood disorders such as depression, can often present as irritability, he added. If your child is not neurotypical, consult your pediatrician or therapist about alternative ways to deal with your emotions.

Listen and be open to your children’s feelings

Generally speaking, it’s important to ensure that your child has ample opportunities to discuss their feelings – anger, sadness, excitement, all of it – with trusted friends, family, or a healthcare professional. mental health.

It’s not always easy to hear that your child is going through a difficult time, but these conversations and connections are essential to validating what they’re experiencing and providing emotional release.

“I like to say that the best way to manage anger is to feel understood,” McCoy said. “Often when we are angry, deep down inside we feel scared, misunderstood and disconnected.” / TRANSLATION LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES

