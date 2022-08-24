F-1 chief executive does not guarantee races in Europe for years to come | formula 1

Next Sunday (28), Belgium will host for the 66th time the Grand Prix de Spa-Francorchamps. However, the chief executive of Formula 1, Stefano Domenicali, has not guaranteed that the circuit in Liège will be present at the World Championship in the coming years. According to the director, the traditional European stages of F-1 events may lose space to new destinations, such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and even China, if it is in accordance with Covid protocols.

– You can be sure that these places (tours in Europe) will always be part of the discussions for the future. But that’s something that also can’t be taken for granted on their side, that if you don’t do anything, it’s always there. Because that’s not right. Monza will have a celebration this year of the 100th anniversary of the Italian Grand Prix, but as an Italian I always tell them: “History is not enough. We need to invest for a great future.” Monza needs to do their job, they need to update the structure, update a place that is iconic, but you have to look ahead – commented the former Ferrari boss, in the week of the Belgian GP.

The demand to receive and consume Formula 1 is greater than ever, and those responsible for these new circuits are willing to invest exorbitant amounts of dollars. Christian Horner, head of RB Racing, called for circuits such as Silverstone (England), Spa (Belgium) and Monza (Italy) to be classified as part of the sport’s “DNA”.

Domenicali, for his part, believes that, even with the European market being a vital part of Formula 1, the number of races in the season in the coming years should not exceed 24 circuits. While South Africa, Las Vegas, Qatar and China are in the running to welcome riders in 2023, France, Spa and Monaco could be left out of the calendar.

Despite the millionaire figures of the new destinations of Formula 1, the Italian leader guarantees the financial contributions do not dictate the destinations of the sport.

– We are a business where investments and financial contributions are very important. But we’ve always said that traditional racing, where we know they can’t bring in the money that others bring in, have full respect for us.”